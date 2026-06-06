Aspiring Kindness 13th Annual Golf Event Auction

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Starting bid
Enjoy an unforgettable night with global superstar Ed Sheeran as he brings his Loop Tour 2026 to MetLife Stadium!
This package includes 4 tickets and 1 parking pass for PSE&G’s private suite, offering the ultimate concert experience.
Indulge in food and non‑alcoholic beverages included while you take in the show from premium suite seating — the perfect blend of comfort, excitement, and world‑class entertainment.
Package Highlights:
Package valued at $1,500+
Starting bid
Experience an unforgettable getaway at Foxwoods Resort & Casino, one of the premier entertainment destinations in the Northeast. This exclusive voucher includes one night of deluxe overnight accommodations plus dinner for two at your choice of 3 restaurants!
Whether you’re looking for world‑class dining, gaming, entertainment, or a relaxing escape, this package delivers a complete Foxwoods experience in one incredible night.
Please Note:
Not valid on Saturdays, holidays, or holiday weekends
Max dinner value: $100
Expires June 15, 2027
Starting bid
Experience legendary TaylorMade innovation with the R7 Quad Mini Driver, engineered for explosive distance and precision control. Featuring the Fujikura Speeder MD shaft, this compact powerhouse delivers smooth swing dynamics and optimized launch for consistent performance off the tee.
Retails now for more than $525!
Starting bid
FOUR YANKEES TICKETS — 2026 SEASON HOME GAME for MAIN LEVEL SEATS
Cheer from the stands at Yankee Stadium! Bid for four seats to a mutually agreed home game and feel the Bronx energy live!
Estimated Value is ~$200 PER Ticket - $800 Total
Starting bid
Step onto the course in comfort and style!
Bid for your choice of premium Ecco golf shoes (up to $300 value)
Expires December 31, 2026
Starting bid
Enjoy a day at one of Long Island’s most alluring courses! Bid on a foursome at Colonial Springs Golf Club and experience its renowned 27-hole layout designed by Arthur Hills.
Private Course Foursome valued at $1,200
Please Note:
Expires End of 2026 Season
Valid Tuesday to Thursday
Starting bid
Experience one of the Hudson Valley’s most scenic and challenging courses! Centennial Golf Club offers 27 holes of championship golf designed by Larry Nelson, set among rolling hills and tranquil ponds. Bid on this foursome and enjoy a day of exceptional play, breathtaking views, and camaraderie.
Semi Private Course Foursome valued at $650
Please Note:
Expires November 30, 2026
There will be a $25 p/p cart fee
Valid Monday to Thursday only (excld Holidays), can book 7 days in advance
Starting bid
Linwood Country Club Package - Foursome & Dining Gift Card
Play a round at one of South Jersey’s most beloved golf destinations. Linwood Country Club combines classic course architecture with coastal views and beautifully maintained fairways. Bid on this foursome and enjoy a day of golf surrounded by natural beauty and timeless charm.
Valid Any Day of The Week!
ALSO - Enjoy an unforgettable meal at Dougherty’s Steakhouse or Dock’s Oyster House in Atlantic City with this versatile $100 dining gift card — also valid at The Fox Den at Linwood Country Club.
Private Course Foursome valued at $1,000 + Gift Card!
Please Note:
Expires June 30, 2027
Starting bid
Enjoy a round at one of Long Island’s most scenic and well‑maintained golf courses. North Shore Towers Golf Club offers lush fairways, mature trees, and a layout that provides both challenge and relaxation. Bid on this foursome and experience a day of golf surrounded by natural beauty and refined country‑club atmosphere.
Valid Any Day of The Week!
Private Course Foursome valued at $1,000
Please Note:
Expires December 31, 2026
Starting bid
Enjoy a round at one of New Jersey’s most picturesque and challenging golf courses. Watchung Valley Golf Club features rolling fairways, pristine greens, and a classic clubhouse that embodies timeless elegance. Bid on this foursome and experience a day of golf surrounded by scenic hills, mature trees, and exceptional course design.
Private Course Foursome valued at $1,200
Please Note:
Expires October 31, 2026
Valid Tuesday to Thursday only
Starting bid
Enjoy a round on one of New Jersey’s most iconic layouts. The Palmer Course at Forsgate Country Club blends classic design with strategic bunkering, rolling fairways, and beautifully maintained greens. This certificate includes golf for four, carts, green fees, and full access to the driving range — everything you need for a memorable day on a championship‑level course.
Private Course Foursome valued at $600
Expires End of 2026 Season
Starting bid
Enjoy a round at one of the Hudson Valley’s most scenic and historic golf destinations. Paramount Country Club features beautifully manicured fairways, strategic bunkering, and a classic layout that delivers both challenge and charm. Bid on this foursome and experience a memorable day of golf surrounded by rolling terrain, mature trees, and timeless country‑club elegance.
Private Course Foursome valued at $1,500
Please Note:
Expires End of 2026 Season
Valid Tuesday to Thursday only
Starting bid
Enjoy a round at one of New Jersey’s premier private golf destinations — and the very course where Happy Gilmore 2 was recently filmed!
Fiddler’s Elbow Country Club offers world‑class conditions, beautifully sculpted fairways, and a layout that blends challenge with pure playability. Bid on this foursome and experience a memorable day of golf surrounded by rolling terrain, pristine greens, and the refined atmosphere of one of the state’s most celebrated clubs.
This round of golf is good for either the Meadow or River Course AND includes lunch at the grill room!
Private Course Foursome valued at $1,000
Please Note:
Expires End of 2026 Season
Valid Monday to Thursday only
Starting bid
Donated by the Aspiring Kindness Foundation Board
Keep your refreshments cold and your style cool with the YETI Hopper Flip 12, the ultimate portable soft cooler built for durability and performance. Compact yet powerful, it’s perfect for golf outings, tailgates, beach days, or any adventure that calls for ice‑cold drinks on the go.
This rugged cooler retails for $275, making it a standout addition to any outdoor setup — and a fantastic way to support the Aspiring Kindness Foundation’s mission.
Features:
Starting bid
Get ready for an outrageous night of comedy with legendary stand‑up icon Andrew Dice Clay at the Bergen Performing Arts Center in Bergen, NJ. This package includes two tickets to the show plus a complimentary drink in the exclusive Members Lounge, giving you the perfect mix of VIP comfort and classic Dice energy.
Whether you’re a longtime fan or just love a night of bold, unapologetic comedy, this is a can’t‑miss experience.
This package also comes with two signed tour photos from comedy legends:
A perfect add‑on for comedy fans!
Starting bid
Signed Collectible + Dozen TaylorMade NY Giants Golf Balls
Score big with this exclusive NY Giants memorabilia package featuring a Tyrone Tracy autographed football and a dozen Taylormade NY Giants‑branded golf balls. Perfect for fans who love both the gridiron and the green, this set combines authentic team spirit with a touch of luxury.
Display the signed football proudly or take your Giants pride to the course — either way, this package is a winning addition to any collection.
Estimated Value is ~$300
Starting bid
Autographed Photo + Switchblade Divot Tool + Ball Marker with Hat Clip
Celebrate your Jets pride with this exclusive Garrett Wilson autographed photo paired with a premium NY Jets golf accessory set. The package includes a switchblade divot tool, ball marker, and hat clip, all featuring the official Jets logo — the perfect blend of football fandom and golf‑course style.
Display the signed photo proudly or take your team spirit to the green — this set delivers authentic New York Jets energy wherever you go!
Estimated Value is ~$100
Starting bid
Show off your GOAT USA pride with this stylish medium‑sized bundle featuring a Size M T‑shirt, Size M shorts, and two packs of GOAT charms.
Perfect for everyday wear or gifting, this set combines comfort, quality, and the unmistakable GOAT USA attitude.
Item Value is $50
Starting bid
This small‑size GOAT USA collection delivers sporty style and cozy comfort. Includes a Size S T‑shirt, Size Small shorts, GOAT USA socks, and one pack of GOAT charms — a perfect mix of apparel and accessories for fans who love the brand’s bold, confident vibe.
Item Value is $50
Starting bid
Fly your GOAT USA spirit high with this large‑size basket featuring a GOAT USA flag, Size L T‑shirt, hat, and one pack of GOAT charms. It’s the ultimate statement of pride and style — perfect for display, wear, or gifting to the Greatest of All Time in your life.
Item Value is $50
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