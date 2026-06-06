Aspiring Kindness 13th Annual Golf Event Auction

Enjoy an unforgettable night with global superstar Ed Sheeran as he brings his Loop Tour 2026 to MetLife Stadium!





This package includes 4 tickets and 1 parking pass for PSE&G’s private suite, offering the ultimate concert experience.





Indulge in food and non‑alcoholic beverages included while you take in the show from premium suite seating — the perfect blend of comfort, excitement, and world‑class entertainment.





Package Highlights:

4 Suite Tickets + 1 Parking Pass

Saturday, September 5, 2026

Food & Non‑Alcoholic Beverages Included

PSE&G Suite at MetLife Stadium

Package valued at $1,500+