Assessment of Chest Pain - Don't Always Blame the Heart!

Join us for the Assessment of Chest Pain - Don't Always Blame the Heart! virtual Patroller Workshop, June 23rd from 730pm - 930pm (Eastern).





The Zoom link will be provided in a follow up email confirming your registration.





Thank you for supporting the Bear Creek EMS Program, 100% volunteer run EMS institution accredited by the Pa Bureau of EMS. Our Program was created by Patrollers for Patrollers. Without your support we cannot continue to provide these Patroller Workshops.