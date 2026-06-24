Bear Creek EMS Program

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Bear Creek EMS Program

About this event

Assessment of Chest Pain - Don't Always Blame the Heart!

General Admission
Free

Assessment of Chest Pain - Don't Always Blame the Heart!

Join us for the Assessment of Chest Pain - Don't Always Blame the Heart! virtual Patroller Workshop, June 23rd from 730pm - 930pm (Eastern).


The Zoom link will be provided in a follow up email confirming your registration.


Thank you for supporting the Bear Creek EMS Program, 100% volunteer run EMS institution accredited by the Pa Bureau of EMS. Our Program was created by Patrollers for Patrollers. Without your support we cannot continue to provide these Patroller Workshops.

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