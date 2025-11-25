Assist a Kinawa Family

Offered by

Cash Donation for Grocery Gift Card ($25)
$25
Cash Donation for Grocery Gift Card ($50)
$50
Student G -- Underwear
Free

Size 14 underwear. Male, age 12. Favorite color is neon green.

Student G -- Socks
Free

Size men's 9-10 socks. Male, age 12. Favorite color is neon green.

Student G -- Pajamas
Free

Size boys 14-16 pajamas. Male, age 12. Favorite color is neon green.

Student G -- T-shirt(s)
Free

Size boys 14 t-shirt(s). Male, age 12. Favorite color is neon green.

Student G -- Sweatshirt(s)
Free

Size boys 14 sweatshirt(s). Male, age 12. Favorite color is neon green.

Student G -- Pants
Free

Size boys 14 pants. Male, age 12. Favorite color is neon green.

Student G -- Gift
Free

Other interests: soccer, roller coasters, going camping

Student G - book
Free

Student J -- Pants
Free

Size 10 pants (women's size). Female, age 10. Favorite colors are purple, teal, and light blue.

Student J -- T-shirt(s)
Free

Size L or XL t-shirt(s) (women's size. Female, age 10. Favorite colors are purple, teal, and light blue.

Student J -- Hoodies
Free

Size XL hoodies (women's size. Female, age 10. Favorite colors are purple, teal, and light blue.

Student J -- Socks
Free

Size 9 socks. Female, age 10. Favorite colors are purple, teal, and light blue.

Student J -- Underwear
Free

Size 7 underwear (women's size. Female, age 10. Favorite colors are purple, teal, and light blue.

Student J -- Gift
Free

Other interests: Polaroid camera, American Girl doll/accessories, makeup, makeup brushes.

Student J - book
Free

Student G -- Winter Boots
Free

Size mens 9.5/10 winter boots. Male, age 12. Favorite color is neon green.

tape
Free
Student G -- Face Shaver
Free

https://a.co/d/9ZBoDn2

Ribbons or bows
Free
Wrapping paper
Free
Student J -- Blanket
Free

Full-sized blanket. Female, age 10. Favorite colors are purple, teal, and light blue.

Student J -- Pajamas
Free

Size L or XL pajamas (women's size. Female, age 10. Favorite colors are purple, teal, and light blue.

