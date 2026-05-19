A.S.S.I.S.T Bowling Fundraiser Sponsorship

About this event
Presented by (Your Business Name]
Largest logo on all marketing materials & event signage
Verbal recognition as
Presenting Sponsor
Premium banner placement
Social media spotlight
Vendor/display table opportunity
5 complimentary tickets
Recognition during awards & raffle announcements
Logo on all marketing materials & event signage
Logo displayed at drink station
Recognition throughout the event
Social media spotlight
Verbal recognition during announcements
3 complimentary tickets
Name/logo displayed beside the grand prize basket
Recognition before raffle drawing
Social media recognition
1 complimentary ticket
Business name displayed on a bowling lane
Verbal shoutout during the event
Social media recognition
2 complimentary tickets
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