Assist Non Profit Organization

Hosted by

Assist Non Profit Organization

About this event

A.S.S.I.S.T Bowling Fundraiser Sponsorship

26338 Broadway Ave

Oakwood, OH 44146, USA

PRESENTING SPONSOR (EXCLUSIVE) item
PRESENTING SPONSOR (EXCLUSIVE)
$1,000

Presented by (Your Business Name]

Largest logo on all marketing materials & event signage

Verbal recognition as

Presenting Sponsor

Premium banner placement

Social media spotlight

Vendor/display table opportunity

5 complimentary tickets

Recognition during awards & raffle announcements

Drink Sponsor item
Drink Sponsor
$500

Logo on all marketing materials & event signage

Logo displayed at drink station

Recognition throughout the event

Social media spotlight

Verbal recognition during announcements

3 complimentary tickets

Raffle Experience Sponsor item
Raffle Experience Sponsor
$250
  • Logo displayed at the raffle area
  • ﻿﻿Recognition during raffle drawings
  • ﻿﻿Social media spotlight
  • ﻿﻿2 complimentary tickets
Grand Prize Sponsor item
Grand Prize Sponsor
$250

Name/logo displayed beside the grand prize basket

Recognition before raffle drawing

Social media recognition

1 complimentary ticket

Lane Sponsor item
Lane Sponsor
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

Business name displayed on a bowling lane

Verbal shoutout during the event

Social media recognition

2 complimentary tickets

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