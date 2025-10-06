ALSB Wine and Food Fall Affair 2025

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About this event
Gate 9, San Bernardino
Includes a wine glass and plate, wine tasting and food samples.
*When checking out choose 0% so you do not get charged by the Zeffy platform, this is optional.
This is for ALSB and Les Confreres members who are unable to attend but are meeting thier fundraising obligation.
We are sorry you will miss out on the fun. See you next time & Thank you!
*When checking out choose 0% so you do not get charged by the Zeffy platform, this is optional.
$
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