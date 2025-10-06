Assistance League of San Bernardino

Hosted by

Assistance League of San Bernardino

About this event

ALSB Wine and Food Fall Affair 2025

690 South Arrowhead Avenue

Gate 9, San Bernardino

General admission
$50

Includes a wine glass and plate, wine tasting and food samples.

*When checking out choose 0% so you do not get charged by the Zeffy platform, this is optional.

Non-Attendee Ticket
$25

This is for ALSB and Les Confreres members who are unable to attend but are meeting thier fundraising obligation.

We are sorry you will miss out on the fun. See you next time & Thank you!

*When checking out choose 0% so you do not get charged by the Zeffy platform, this is optional.

Add a donation for Assistance League of San Bernardino

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!