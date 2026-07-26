Associate Member Dues

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Chapter dues $15.50
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Please note that donating through our site will not count towards your personal giving for pins, etc.
For more information go to: https://www.dar.org/giving/Storage-president-generals-project
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Individual donor names and amounts will be sent to WSDAR for Hearts in Service Donor recognition.
For more information go to: https://www.wsdar.com/state-regents-projects.html
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Donations to the JNC General Fund helps to support the chapter and its projects.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!