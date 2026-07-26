A blue star with red stripes flowing from it is above the text "DAR Jean Nicolet Chapter" on a white background.

Offered by

Jean Nicolet Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution

About this shop

Associate Member Dues

Associate Member Dues (Required) item
Associate Member Dues (Required)
$15.50

Chapter dues $15.50

0
OPTIONAL Donation to Fort Winnebago Surgeon's Quarters item
OPTIONAL Donation to Fort Winnebago Surgeon's Quarters
Pay what you can

$

Amount is per item

For more information go to: https://www.fortwinnebagosurgeonsquarters.org/

0
OPTIONAL Donation to President General's Project item
OPTIONAL Donation to President General's Project
Pay what you can

$

Amount is per item

Please note that donating through our site will not count towards your personal giving for pins, etc.


For more information go to: https://www.dar.org/giving/Storage-president-generals-project

0
OPTIONAL Donation to State Regent's Projects item
OPTIONAL Donation to State Regent's Projects
Pay what you can

$

Amount is per item

Individual donor names and amounts will be sent to WSDAR for Hearts in Service Donor recognition.


For more information go to: https://www.wsdar.com/state-regents-projects.html

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OPTIONAL Donation to JNC General Fund item
OPTIONAL Donation to JNC General Fund
Pay what you can

$

Amount is per item

Donations to the JNC General Fund helps to support the chapter and its projects.

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