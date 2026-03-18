Girl Scouts Council of the Nation's Capital

Hosted by

Girl Scouts Council of the Nation's Capital

About this event

Association 21 Spring Ceremony 2026

6885 Winona Pl

Hughesville, MD 20637, USA

Gold Award Receipent(s)
Free

Between May 2025-May 2026

Has the Girl Scout received the Gold Award?

Silver Award Receipent(s)
Free

Between May 2025-May 2026

Has the Girl Scout received the Silver Award?

Silver Trefoil Award Receipent(s)
Free

Between May 2025-May 2026

Has the Girl Scout received the Silver Trefoil Award?

Bronze Award Receipent(s)
Free

Between May 2025-May 2026

Has the Girl Scout received the Bronze Award?

Graduating Senior(s)
Free

Is the Girl Scout Graduating from High School in May or June 2026?

Total Seats Requesting
Free

How many plan to attend the EOY Celebration (including the Girl Scout)?

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!