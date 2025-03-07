Association Of Angolans In Georgia Memberships 2025
Standard Membership Benefits:
$15
Renews monthly
- The Standard Membership offers a range of benefits, including Mental Health Support with limited free consultations for members without health insurance, Mentorship & Entrepreneurship Consultation with one free consultation from a professional mentor or entrepreneur, and Community Engagement through participation in community events, workshops, and cultural initiatives. Members also gain access to Business & Career Development opportunities, including professional networking and skill-building, as well as the ASSANGA Network, which allows members to connect with others for collaboration and mutual support.
- The Standard Membership offers a range of benefits, including Mental Health Support with limited free consultations for members without health insurance, Mentorship & Entrepreneurship Consultation with one free consultation from a professional mentor or entrepreneur, and Community Engagement through participation in community events, workshops, and cultural initiatives. Members also gain access to Business & Career Development opportunities, including professional networking and skill-building, as well as the ASSANGA Network, which allows members to connect with others for collaboration and mutual support.
Premium Membership Benefits:
$25
Renews monthly
- The Premium Membership offers a variety of exclusive benefits, including Legal & Immigration Assistance with a free consultation for immigration, visas, and naturalization support, as well as flexible payment plans. Members also receive Mental Health Support with a limited free consultation for those without health insurance, Priority Mentorship & Entrepreneurship Programs offering early access to business training, mentorship, and networking, and Education & Tutoring Support through exclusive services at ASSANGA ACADEMY. Additional benefits include invitations to VIP Networking & Leadership Events, discounts on Cultural & Social Activities provided by ASSANGA, and Personalized Member Support, ensuring priority customer service and dedicated assistance for all premium members.
- The Premium Membership offers a variety of exclusive benefits, including Legal & Immigration Assistance with a free consultation for immigration, visas, and naturalization support, as well as flexible payment plans. Members also receive Mental Health Support with a limited free consultation for those without health insurance, Priority Mentorship & Entrepreneurship Programs offering early access to business training, mentorship, and networking, and Education & Tutoring Support through exclusive services at ASSANGA ACADEMY. Additional benefits include invitations to VIP Networking & Leadership Events, discounts on Cultural & Social Activities provided by ASSANGA, and Personalized Member Support, ensuring priority customer service and dedicated assistance for all premium members.
Family Package (Children Under 18) Standard Package
$25
Renews monthly
- The Family Standard Package offers all of the same benefits as the Standard Membership, with one important difference: you can add your family members to the membership. This means you get the same perks, like mental health support, consultations, and access to community events, but now your family members (including children under 18) can enjoy these benefits as well.
So, while the benefits are the same, the Family Standard Package is designed to include your loved ones.
- The Family Standard Package offers all of the same benefits as the Standard Membership, with one important difference: you can add your family members to the membership. This means you get the same perks, like mental health support, consultations, and access to community events, but now your family members (including children under 18) can enjoy these benefits as well.
So, while the benefits are the same, the Family Standard Package is designed to include your loved ones.
Family Package (Children Under 18) Premium
$35
Renews monthly
- The Family Premium Package provides all the same benefits as the Premium Membership, but with the added advantage of being able to include your family members. This means you get access to all the premium features like legal assistance, expanded mental health coverage, priority business mentorship, and VIP events but now you can also extend those benefits to your loved ones.
So, the Family Premium Package is essentially the same as the Premium Membership, except it allows you to add family members (including children) for an additional, all-inclusive membership fee.
- The Family Premium Package provides all the same benefits as the Premium Membership, but with the added advantage of being able to include your family members. This means you get access to all the premium features like legal assistance, expanded mental health coverage, priority business mentorship, and VIP events but now you can also extend those benefits to your loved ones.
So, the Family Premium Package is essentially the same as the Premium Membership, except it allows you to add family members (including children) for an additional, all-inclusive membership fee.
Add a donation for Association Of Angolans In Georgia
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!