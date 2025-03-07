Association Of Angolans In Georgia Memberships 2025

- The Family Premium Package provides all the same benefits as the Premium Membership, but with the added advantage of being able to include your family members. This means you get access to all the premium features like legal assistance, expanded mental health coverage, priority business mentorship, and VIP events but now you can also extend those benefits to your loved ones. So, the Family Premium Package is essentially the same as the Premium Membership, except it allows you to add family members (including children) for an additional, all-inclusive membership fee.

