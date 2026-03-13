Association Of Christian Home Schooling Families Inc

Offered by

Association Of Christian Home Schooling Families Inc

About the memberships

ACHF Enrollment

Application Fee
$20

No expiration

Current ACHF members who turn in their application and pay full tuition by April 24, waive the $20 application fee.

Tuition - K-12
$40

No expiration

Tuition - Pre-School
$20

No expiration

Extra T-Shirts
$7

No expiration

One shirt per child is included in the tuition fee. If you have ordered extra shirts, please select those here.

Long Sleeve Shirts
$11

No expiration

Optional - if you chose to order long sleeve shirts, please select that here.

Sweatshirts
$12

No expiration

Optional - if you chose to order sweatshirts, please select that here.

Pull Over Hoodie
$15

No expiration

Optional - if you chose to order a hoodie, please select that here.

Extra Charge for 2x or 3x
$2

No expiration

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!