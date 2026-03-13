ACHF Enrollment

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About the memberships
No expiration
Current ACHF members who turn in their application and pay full tuition by April 24, waive the $20 application fee.
No expiration
No expiration
No expiration
One shirt per child is included in the tuition fee. If you have ordered extra shirts, please select those here.
No expiration
Optional - if you chose to order long sleeve shirts, please select that here.
No expiration
Optional - if you chose to order sweatshirts, please select that here.
No expiration
Optional - if you chose to order a hoodie, please select that here.
No expiration
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!