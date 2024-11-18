AFO Membership

Regular
$35

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

Student
$20

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

Student membership is restricted to full-time students.

Early Professional
$20

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

Early Professional membership is valid for five years following terminal degree.

Global
$20

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

Includes all countries EXCEPT USA, Canada, Israel, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Iceland, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Germany, The Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, France, United Kingdom, Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Spain, and Portugal

Family
$10

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

Second member in household with primary member either a Regular, Supporting, Global, or Life Member.

Supporting
$70

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

In addition to your regular membership dues, your contribution will go towards serving AFO's mission and providing memberships to those with financial barriers.

Life
$900

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration

Awarded-Sponsored
free

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

Choose this only if you were awarded a membership or received one through our sponsored membership program. In the future, we will have members fitting this category choose a membership option that aligns with their professional status (e.g., student, regular) and we will provide a code to use during checkout that removes all fees. If you select this option, the chair of AFO's membership committee will reach out to you to verify your membership status.

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing