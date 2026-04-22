Association of University Real Estate Officials 2026 Conference - Anchorage, Alaska

Early Bird Registration - available now thru 7/15





Registration goes up to $925 after 7/15!





***To encourage group participation, every 4th registrant from the same organization is eligible for a 50% discount (i.e., registrants #4, #8, #12, etc.).

At the time of registration, all attendees must register and pay the full price. Once registration is complete, please contact Matthew Rendulic at [email protected] to request the group discount. Eligible discounts will be applied retroactively and refunded after verification.***