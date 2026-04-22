Association of University Real Estate Officials 2026 Conference - Anchorage, Alaska

About this event
Early Bird Registration - available now thru 7/15
Registration goes up to $925 after 7/15!
***To encourage group participation, every 4th registrant from the same organization is eligible for a 50% discount (i.e., registrants #4, #8, #12, etc.).
At the time of registration, all attendees must register and pay the full price. Once registration is complete, please contact Matthew Rendulic at [email protected] to request the group discount. Eligible discounts will be applied retroactively and refunded after verification.***
Join us for a cocktail reception at the Hotel Captain Cook on Sunday evening. Your registration covers your attendance — this ticket adds one guest to your reservation. See the conference agenda for full details. Guest fee: $50
The AUREO Signature Dinner takes place at the Anchorage Museum, featuring locally inspired cuisine and exclusive access to the Alaska History Gallery and the Smithsonian Arctic Studies Center — a window into Alaska Native heritage and culture. Your registration covers your attendance — this ticket adds one guest. Guest fee: $100
**OPTIONAL** Cap off the conference with a half-day guided tour along the scenic Turnagain Arm. Take in alpine landscapes, glaciers, and wildlife — Dall sheep, bald eagles, and seasonal beluga whales — then ride the Mt. Alyeska tram and visit the Alaska Wildlife Conservation Center for up-close encounters with moose, bison, and bears. Includes scenic photo stops, light refreshments, a gift shop stop, and a box lunch. Per person: $250
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!