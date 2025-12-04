Association Of Vocational Rehabilitation Avrasa Inc's Annual Memberships

About the memberships
Renews yearly on: December 31
This membership type is for current CASAC/CRC/MHC students or retirees from the field. This membership includes access to all webinars until 12/31/26
Renews yearly on: December 31
This membership type is for current Individuals seeking CRC/CASAC credits.This membership includes access to all webinars until 12/31/26
Renews yearly on: December 31
This membership type is for current Individuals seeking LMHC credits.This membership includes access to all webinars and annual conference until 12/31/26.
Renews yearly on: December 31
This membership type is for current Individuals seeking CRC/CASAC and LMHC credits.This membership includes access to all webinars until 12/31/26
Renews yearly on: December 31
This membership type is for current organizations with staff seeking CRC/CASAC credits.This membership includes access to all webinars and annual conference until 12/31/26 for up to 5 members of your organization.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!