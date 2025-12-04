Offered by

Association Of Vocational Rehabilitation Avrasa Inc

About the memberships

Association Of Vocational Rehabilitation Avrasa Inc's Annual Memberships

Student/Retiree with Conference
$45

Renews yearly on: December 31

This membership type is for current CASAC/CRC/MHC students or retirees from the field. This membership includes access to all webinars until 12/31/26

Individual CRC/CASAC
$145

Renews yearly on: December 31

This membership type is for current Individuals seeking CRC/CASAC credits.This membership includes access to all webinars until 12/31/26

Individual LMHC with conference
$360

Renews yearly on: December 31

This membership type is for current Individuals seeking LMHC credits.This membership includes access to all webinars and annual conference until 12/31/26.

Individual CRC/LMHC With Conference
$470

Renews yearly on: December 31

This membership type is for current Individuals seeking CRC/CASAC and LMHC credits.This membership includes access to all webinars until 12/31/26

Organizational With Conference (CRC, CASAC)
$598

Renews yearly on: December 31

This membership type is for current organizations with staff seeking CRC/CASAC credits.This membership includes access to all webinars and annual conference until 12/31/26 for up to 5 members of your organization.

Add a donation for Association Of Vocational Rehabilitation Avrasa Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!