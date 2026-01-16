ASSP Granite State Chapter

Offered by
About this shop
Benefits
•Exclusive recognition as the Premier Sponsor.
•Company logo placement and recognition on chapter communications (social media, website, newsletters, event promotions).
•Recognition at every chapter event & webinar as the Premier Sponsor.
•Opportunity to address the audience at all chapter events.
•Opportunity to provide promotional materials at in-person chapter events.
•Certificate of Sponsorship and letter of recognition
•“Company Spotlight” article in a chapter newsletter.
•A coordinated “Thank you” email to all chapter members acknowledging the company as the Premier Sponsor.
Benefits
•Company logo placement and recognition as a Champion Sponsor on the chapter website, in newsletters, and select social media.
•Recognition at every chapter event & webinar as a Champion Sponsor.
•Certificate of Sponsorship and letter of recognition
•“Company Spotlight” article in a Chapter newsletter.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!