Offered by

American Society Of Safety Professionals

About this shop

ASSP Granite State Chapter

2026 Premier Sponsor
$2,000

Benefits

•Exclusive recognition as the Premier Sponsor.

•Company logo placement and recognition on chapter communications (social media, website, newsletters, event promotions).

•Recognition at every chapter event & webinar as the Premier Sponsor.

•Opportunity to address the audience at all chapter events.

•Opportunity to provide promotional materials at in-person chapter events.

•Certificate of Sponsorship and letter of recognition

•“Company Spotlight” article in a chapter newsletter.

•A coordinated “Thank you” email to all chapter members acknowledging the company as the Premier Sponsor.

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2026 Champion Sponsor
$250

Benefits

•Company logo placement and recognition as a Champion Sponsor on the chapter website, in newsletters, and select social media.

•Recognition at every chapter event & webinar as a Champion Sponsor.

•Certificate of Sponsorship and letter of recognition

•“Company Spotlight” article in a Chapter newsletter.

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