aSTEAM Village Cisco Networking Academy Cyber Games!

Dear Student,





Cisco Networking Academy invites you to join the Cisco Cyber ​​Games Americas 2026 – phase 1, Marathon.



Discover how you can join and train in the Ethical Hacker course for FREE. This session and course will provide you with information on offensive security, vulnerability and penetration testing, and mitigation strategies.





After the Marathon, you'll have the chance to participate in a student competition – a Capture the Flag challenge.





Get ready for the games and become a Cyber Champion!





Best regards,

Cisco Networking Academy Americas team