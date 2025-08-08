Astonishing Birthday Sponsors

By donating this microphone, you will be given 2 complementary tickets to a production in the 2025-2026 show season, as well as your name (or business) listed in the show program.
By donating this microphone, you will be given 2 complementary tickets to a production in the 2025-2026 show season, as well as your name (or business) listed in the show program.
By donating this sword, you will be given 2 complementary tickets to a production in the 2025-2026 show season, as well as your name (or business) listed in the show program
By becoming our Google Workspace donor, you will be given 2 complementary tickets to a production in the 2025-2026 show season, as well as your name (or business) listed in the show program.
By becoming our Printing Cost donor, you will be given 2 complementary tickets to a production in the 2025-2026 show season, as well as your name (or business) listed in the show program.
By becoming our Bank Fees donor, you will be given 2 complementary tickets to a production in the 2025-2026 show season, as well as your name (or business) listed in the show program.
By donating this sword, you will be given 3 complementary tickets to a production in the 2025-2026 show season, as well as your name (or business) listed in the show program.
By donating this sword, you will be given 3 complementary tickets to a production in the 2025-2026 show season, as well as your name (or business) listed in the show program.
By donating these speakers, you will be given 4 complementary tickets to our 2025-2026 show season, as well as your name (or business) listed in the show program.
By becoming our Addam's Family Show Sponsor you will be given 4 complementary tickets to our 2025-2026 show season, as well as your name (or business) listed in the show program.
By becoming our Wizard of Oz Show Sponsor you will be given 4 complementary tickets to our 2025-2026 show season, as well as your name (or business) listed in the show program.
By becoming our Spring Kid & Teen Show Sponsor you will be given 4 complementary tickets to our 2025-2026 show season, as well as your name (or business) listed in the show program.
By becoming our Spring 2026 Show Facility Sponsor you will be given 4 complementary tickets to our 2025-2026 show season, as well as your name (or business) listed in the show program.
By becoming our Spring Mainstage Show Sponsor you will be given 4 complementary tickets to our 2025-2026 show season, as well as your name (or business) listed in the show program.
By donating this sword, you will be given 4 complementary tickets to a production in the 2025-2026 show season, as well as your name (or business) listed in the show program.
By donating a Wireless Mic System, you will be given 6 complementary tickets to our 2025-2026 show season, as well as your name (or business) listed in the show program.
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing