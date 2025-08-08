Astonishing Birthday Sponsors

Microphone
Microphone
$80

By donating this microphone, you will be given 2 complementary tickets to a production in the 2025-2026 show season, as well as your name (or business) listed in the show program.

Nevada City Chamber Membership
Nevada City Chamber Membership
$120

Single Sword
Single Sword
$130

By donating this sword, you will be given 2 complementary tickets to a production in the 2025-2026 show season, as well as your name (or business) listed in the show program

Google Workspace
Google Workspace
$200

By becoming our Google Workspace donor, you will be given 2 complementary tickets to a production in the 2025-2026 show season, as well as your name (or business) listed in the show program.

Printing Costs
Printing Costs
$200

By becoming our Printing Cost donor, you will be given 2 complementary tickets to a production in the 2025-2026 show season, as well as your name (or business) listed in the show program.

Bank Fees
Bank Fees
$230

By becoming our Bank Fees donor, you will be given 2 complementary tickets to a production in the 2025-2026 show season, as well as your name (or business) listed in the show program.

Longsword
Longsword
$410

By donating this sword, you will be given 3 complementary tickets to a production in the 2025-2026 show season, as well as your name (or business) listed in the show program.

Double Ring Sword
Double Ring Sword
$450

By donating this sword, you will be given 3 complementary tickets to a production in the 2025-2026 show season, as well as your name (or business) listed in the show program.

Speakers
Speakers
$500

By donating these speakers, you will be given 4 complementary tickets to our 2025-2026 show season, as well as your name (or business) listed in the show program.

Show Sponsor: The Addams Family Musical
Show Sponsor: The Addams Family Musical
$500

By becoming our Addam's Family Show Sponsor you will be given 4 complementary tickets to our 2025-2026 show season, as well as your name (or business) listed in the show program.

Show Sponsor: The Wizard of Oz
Show Sponsor: The Wizard of Oz
$500

By becoming our Wizard of Oz Show Sponsor you will be given 4 complementary tickets to our 2025-2026 show season, as well as your name (or business) listed in the show program.

Show Sponsor: Kid & Teen Musical
Show Sponsor: Kid & Teen Musical
$500

By becoming our Spring Kid & Teen Show Sponsor you will be given 4 complementary tickets to our 2025-2026 show season, as well as your name (or business) listed in the show program.

Spring 2026 Facility Sponsor
Spring 2026 Facility Sponsor
$500

By becoming our Spring 2026 Show Facility Sponsor you will be given 4 complementary tickets to our 2025-2026 show season, as well as your name (or business) listed in the show program.

Show Sponsor: Spring Mainstage
Show Sponsor: Spring Mainstage
$500

By becoming our Spring Mainstage Show Sponsor you will be given 4 complementary tickets to our 2025-2026 show season, as well as your name (or business) listed in the show program.

Swept Hilt Sword
Swept Hilt Sword
$520

By donating this sword, you will be given 4 complementary tickets to a production in the 2025-2026 show season, as well as your name (or business) listed in the show program.

Wireless Mic System
Wireless Mic System
$720

By donating a Wireless Mic System, you will be given 6 complementary tickets to our 2025-2026 show season, as well as your name (or business) listed in the show program.

