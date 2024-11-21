Astoria Film Festival - Master Classes - FEB 2

SUN FEB 2 MEDIA PRODUCTION LAB INTRO CAREER EVENT
at The ZUKOR THEATER, KAUFMAN ASTORIA STUDIOS
35 St between 34/35 Avenues, Astoria NY 11106
10am
Lesser Known Production Jobs: Lori Greene, CEO, LPG.EDU/FMR NETFLIX GLOBAL EDUCATION MANAGER
11:30-1pm
MOCK SET Demonstration: Watch an AD, DP, Director, Gaffer, Sound Recorder, and AC work together to film a scene
FEB 2, 2-5pm
$35
ALL DAY FEB 2 10am-5pm
$60
AFF Media Production Lab
SKILLS EXPERIENCE CONNECTIONS
Astoria Film Festival's Media Production Lab to Empower
Youth and Foster Inclusive Media Representation
The 2025 Lab Application will be open NOV 1-DEC 30 2024
Acceptance Notifications announced JAN 15, 2025
The 2025 Lab will run Feb 1-May 1, 2025
The AFF Media Production Lab aims to empower historically-ignored youth between the ages of 16 and 28 throughout NYC, providing them with essential skills, hands-on experience, and valuable connections to pursue industry careers in film/tv/digital media production.
Astoria Film Festival will be offering a series of MASTER CLASSES between Feb 1 and May 1 2025. 25 participants per class. 15 of those spots will be offered for free to Astoria Film Festival Media Production Lab Participants, who must apply and if accepted, commit to attending all of the Master Classes and the final Weekend Filmmaking Workshop and Premiere at the Festival.
In past years, funding for the Media Production Lab has come from NYC Department of Cultural Affairs, Flushing Town Hall, and NY Foundation for the Arts, as well as from proceeds from Astoria Film Festival Education Programming.
2025 LAB EVENTS WILL INCLUDE:
FEBRUARY
SUN FEB 2 2025
LAB INTRO
at The ZUKOR THEATER, KAUFMAN ASTORIA STUDIOS
35 St between 34/35 Avenues, Astoria NY 11106
10am Lesser Known Production Jobs: Lori Greene, CEO, LPG.EDU/FMR NETFLIX GLOBAL EDUCATION MANAGER
11:30-1pm - MOCK SET Demonstration: Watch an AD, DP, Director, Gaffer, Sound Recorder, and AC work together to film a scene
1-2 BREAK
2pm - Hair and Makeup Demonstration - Ruth Fernandez, LOCAL 798 HMU for Celebrities and TV/FILM
3:30pm - The Art of the Pitch - Bryan Korn, Executive Producer, SONY TV KIDS
