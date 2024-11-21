Astoria Film Festival - Master Classes - FEB 2

AFF Media Production Lab SKILLS EXPERIENCE CONNECTIONS Astoria Film Festival's Media Production Lab to Empower Youth and Foster Inclusive Media Representation The 2025 Lab Application will be open NOV 1-DEC 30 2024 Acceptance Notifications announced JAN 15, 2025 The 2025 Lab will run Feb 1-May 1, 2025 ​ The AFF Media Production Lab aims to empower historically-ignored youth between the ages of 16 and 28 throughout NYC, providing them with essential skills, hands-on experience, and valuable connections to pursue industry careers in film/tv/digital media production. ​ Astoria Film Festival​ will be offering a series of MASTER CLASSES between Feb 1 and May 1 2025. 25 participants per class. 15 of those spots will be offered for free to Astoria Film Festival Media Production Lab Participants, who must apply and if accepted, commit to attending all of the Master Classes and the final Weekend Filmmaking Workshop and Premiere at the Festival. ​ In past years, funding for the Media Production Lab has come from NYC Department of Cultural Affairs, Flushing Town Hall, and NY Foundation for the Arts, as well as from proceeds from Astoria Film Festival Education Programming. ​​​ ​​ 2025 LAB EVENTS WILL INCLUDE: ​​ FEBRUARY ​ SUN FEB 2 2025 LAB INTRO at The ZUKOR THEATER, KAUFMAN ASTORIA STUDIOS 35 St between 34/35 Avenues, Astoria NY 11106 10am Lesser Known Production Jobs: Lori Greene, CEO, LPG.EDU/FMR NETFLIX GLOBAL EDUCATION MANAGER 11:30-1pm - MOCK SET Demonstration: Watch an AD, DP, Director, Gaffer, Sound Recorder, and AC work together to film a scene 1-2 BREAK 2pm - Hair and Makeup Demonstration - Ruth Fernandez, LOCAL 798 HMU for Celebrities and TV/FILM 3:30pm - The Art of the Pitch - Bryan Korn, Executive Producer, SONY TV KIDS​

AFF Media Production Lab SKILLS EXPERIENCE CONNECTIONS Astoria Film Festival's Media Production Lab to Empower Youth and Foster Inclusive Media Representation The 2025 Lab Application will be open NOV 1-DEC 30 2024 Acceptance Notifications announced JAN 15, 2025 The 2025 Lab will run Feb 1-May 1, 2025 ​ The AFF Media Production Lab aims to empower historically-ignored youth between the ages of 16 and 28 throughout NYC, providing them with essential skills, hands-on experience, and valuable connections to pursue industry careers in film/tv/digital media production. ​ Astoria Film Festival​ will be offering a series of MASTER CLASSES between Feb 1 and May 1 2025. 25 participants per class. 15 of those spots will be offered for free to Astoria Film Festival Media Production Lab Participants, who must apply and if accepted, commit to attending all of the Master Classes and the final Weekend Filmmaking Workshop and Premiere at the Festival. ​ In past years, funding for the Media Production Lab has come from NYC Department of Cultural Affairs, Flushing Town Hall, and NY Foundation for the Arts, as well as from proceeds from Astoria Film Festival Education Programming. ​​​ ​​ 2025 LAB EVENTS WILL INCLUDE: ​​ FEBRUARY ​ SUN FEB 2 2025 LAB INTRO at The ZUKOR THEATER, KAUFMAN ASTORIA STUDIOS 35 St between 34/35 Avenues, Astoria NY 11106 10am Lesser Known Production Jobs: Lori Greene, CEO, LPG.EDU/FMR NETFLIX GLOBAL EDUCATION MANAGER 11:30-1pm - MOCK SET Demonstration: Watch an AD, DP, Director, Gaffer, Sound Recorder, and AC work together to film a scene 1-2 BREAK 2pm - Hair and Makeup Demonstration - Ruth Fernandez, LOCAL 798 HMU for Celebrities and TV/FILM 3:30pm - The Art of the Pitch - Bryan Korn, Executive Producer, SONY TV KIDS​

