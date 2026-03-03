ASU NAA Annual Golf Tournament 2026

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About this event
For experienced golfers ready to enjoy a great day on the course. Includes, green fees, golf cart, 3 mulligans, two-golfer team scramble (Best Ball) and lunch
New to golf and want to learn the basics while enjoying the event atmosphere. Includes, fun instruction, driving range fees, golf clubs and golf balls, and lunch. You can bring your own clubs.
The premier sponsorship opportunity for the tournament. This package includes registration for six golfers, company logo or name featured on all golf holes, and special recognition during the lunch and awards presentation.
This sponsorship includes registration for four golfers, company logo or name displayed on nine holes, and recognition during the lunch and awards presentation.
This package includes registration for two golfers, company logo or name displayed on four holes, and recognition during the lunch and awards presentation.
This sponsorship includes registration for two golfers and company logo or name displayed on two golf holes.
A great option for individuals or businesses who want to support the event. This sponsorship includes registration for two golfers and company logo or name displayed on one golf hole.
This package includes registration for two clinic participants, company logo or name featured on the driving range, and special recognition during the lunch and awards presentation.
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