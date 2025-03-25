Offered by

ASU NSSLHA

Old NSSLHA Merch

2025 Singing for Speech T-shirt (SIZE S) item
2025 Singing for Speech T-shirt (SIZE S) item
2025 Singing for Speech T-shirt (SIZE S)
$13

These are t-shirts for this past spring's Singing for Speech event. They are half off at $13 each. Proceeds go to the fundraising fund.

2025 Singing for Speech T-shirt (SIZE M)
$13

These are t-shirts for this past spring's Singing for Speech event. They are half off at $13 each. Proceeds go to the fundraising fund.

2025 Singing for Speech T-shirt (SIZE L)
$13

These are t-shirts for this past spring's Singing for Speech event. They are half off at $13 each. Proceeds go to the fundraising fund.

2025 Singing for Speech T-shirt (SIZE XL)
$13

These are t-shirts for this past spring's Singing for Speech event. They are half off at $13 each. Proceeds go to the fundraising fund.

2025 Singing for Speech T-shirt (SIZE XXL)
$13

These are t-shirts for this past spring's Singing for Speech event. They are half off at $13 each. Proceeds go to the fundraising fund.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!