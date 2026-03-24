ASU Poly Prep: 8th grade breakfast

About this shop
18" tray includes a variety of fresh, seasonal fruits such as pineapple, tangerines, grapes, melons & berries.
A variety of breakfast burritos will be provided for 100+ students. Your support helps cover the cost to feed about 12 students.
Cupcakes and a variety of cookies will be provided. Cupcakes will be a mix of vanilla and chocolate topped with buttercream frosting and gold and maroon sprinkles.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!