ASU Prep Polytechnic Academy PTSO

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ASU Prep Polytechnic Academy PTSO

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ASU Poly Prep: 8th grade breakfast

Fruit platter
$65

18" tray includes a variety of fresh, seasonal fruits such as pineapple, tangerines, grapes, melons & berries.

Breakfast burritos
$40

A variety of breakfast burritos will be provided for 100+ students. Your support helps cover the cost to feed about 12 students.

Dessert
$20

Cupcakes and a variety of cookies will be provided. Cupcakes will be a mix of vanilla and chocolate topped with buttercream frosting and gold and maroon sprinkles.

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