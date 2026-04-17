ASU Prep Poly Teacher Appreciation PK-6

About this shop
Sponsoring a coffee bar will help us in purchasing coffee, cookies, cupcakes, syrups, cups, and small plates.
Sponsoring will help us in purchasing sparkling water, soda, syrups candies, cups, and ice.
Sponsoring will help in purchasing chips, granola bars, fruit, and drinks.
Sponsoring will help in purchasing popcorn, bags, and candies.
Sponsoring will help us treat the teachers with face masks, lotions, bath bombs, and hand sanitizer.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!