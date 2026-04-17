Offered by

ASU Prep Polytechnic Academy PTSO

About this shop

ASU Prep Poly Teacher Appreciation PK-6

Coffee Bar item
Coffee Bar
Pay what you can

Sponsoring a coffee bar will help us in purchasing coffee, cookies, cupcakes, syrups, cups, and small plates.

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Soda Bar item
Soda Bar
Pay what you can

Sponsoring will help us in purchasing sparkling water, soda, syrups candies, cups, and ice.

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Snack Cart item
Snack Cart
Pay what you can

Sponsoring will help in purchasing chips, granola bars, fruit, and drinks.

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Popcorn bar item
Popcorn bar
Pay what you can

Sponsoring will help in purchasing popcorn, bags, and candies.

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Self Care item
Self Care
Pay what you can

Sponsoring will help us treat the teachers with face masks, lotions, bath bombs, and hand sanitizer.

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Add a donation for ASU Prep Polytechnic Academy PTSO

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