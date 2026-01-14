ASUTR Meet the Eagles Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Two Season Passes for the 2026 Baseball/Softball Season for all HOME games. Perfect for couples or family members!
Value: $100
Starting bid
You can use this to pay for one 3 credit-hour class at ASUTR!
Value: $342...Normally $114/hour
Starting bid
ASUTR Eagles NJCAA Softball Signed by the 2026 Eagles Softball Team
Value: Priceless
Starting bid
ASUTR Eagles NJCAA Baseball Signed by the 2026 Eagles Baseball Team
Value: Priceless
Starting bid
Softball Jersey signed by the 2025-2026 Softball Team -- One of a Kind!
Value: Priceless
Starting bid
Baseball Jersey signed by the 2025-2026 Baseball Team -- One of a Kind!
Value: Priceless
Starting bid
ASUTR deluxe lawn chair and golf umbrella. Great for sunny or rainy game days!
Value: $75
Starting bid
TR Logo Vinyl Cornhole Set with/ Bags and Carry Pouch -- Customed made by ASUTR Construction program.
Value: $120
Starting bid
Baseball Gear Basket donated by ASUTR Bookstore includes:
Black 3/4 zip long sleeve pullover
Black short-sleeve tee
Grey pullover
Lanyard
TR black hat
Black beanie
Golf balls
Black metal/cork cup
Perfect for superfans, families, or game-day gear!
Value $216
Starting bid
Softball Gear Basket donated by ASUTR Bookstore includes:
Blue camo hat
Rally towel
White handle w/straw tall TR cup
CI Sport white ASUTR sweatshirt
Black short sleeve softball tee
Blue long sleeve 3/4 zip light pullover
Perfect for superfans, families, or game-day gear!
Value: $205
Starting bid
Softball Gear Basket donated by ASUTR Eagles Softball Team includes: 3 shirts, 1 visor, 1 hat
Value: $150
Starting bid
Baseball Gear Basket includes: Baseball Carry Bag with ASUTR hat, shirt, pullover, and cup plus hand warmers.
Value: $170
Starting bid
Baseball Gear Basket donated by the Eagles Baseball Team includes: Beanie & Boonie Hats, Shorts, and 2 Shirts
Value: $120
Starting bid
Two ASUTR branded Stadium Seats -- Perfect for showing your team pride!
Value: $60
Starting bid
Family Four Pack to any one game during the 2026 Travelers Regular Season at Dickey-Stephens Park. Includes 4 Reserved Level Tickets (subject to availability), 4 hot dogs, and 4 fountain drink coupons.
Value: $100
Starting bid
Gift Basket with Starbucks Gift Card, Metal Starbucks travel cup, bag of Starbucks coffee, and mini coffee mug.
Value: $100
Starting bid
Value: $75
Starting bid
Gamo Swarm Viper 10X GEN3i Air Rifle with 3-9x40 Scope
Value: $280
Starting bid
Daisy Red Ryder Carbine Action BB Gun
Value: $50
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