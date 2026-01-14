Hosted by

Arkansas State University Three Rivers Council for Advancement

About this event

Sales closed

ASUTR Meet the Eagles Silent Auction

Pick-up location

One College Cir, Malvern, AR 72104, USA

Two Season Passes item
Two Season Passes
$40

Starting bid

Two Season Passes for the 2026 Baseball/Softball Season for all HOME games. Perfect for couples or family members!


Value: $100

3 Credit-Hour Certificate item
3 Credit-Hour Certificate
$125

Starting bid

You can use this to pay for one 3 credit-hour class at ASUTR!


Value: $342...Normally $114/hour

Signed ASUTR Eagles NJCAA Softball item
Signed ASUTR Eagles NJCAA Softball
$25

Starting bid

ASUTR Eagles NJCAA Softball Signed by the 2026 Eagles Softball Team


Value: Priceless

Signed ASUTR Eagles NJCAA Baseball item
Signed ASUTR Eagles NJCAA Baseball
$25

Starting bid

ASUTR Eagles NJCAA Baseball Signed by the 2026 Eagles Baseball Team


Value: Priceless

Signed Team Jersey -- Softball item
Signed Team Jersey -- Softball
$40

Starting bid

Softball Jersey signed by the 2025-2026 Softball Team -- One of a Kind!


Value: Priceless

Signed Team Jersey -- Baseball item
Signed Team Jersey -- Baseball
$40

Starting bid

Baseball Jersey signed by the 2025-2026 Baseball Team -- One of a Kind!


Value: Priceless

ASUTR Chair/Umbrella Combo item
ASUTR Chair/Umbrella Combo
$30

Starting bid

ASUTR deluxe lawn chair and golf umbrella. Great for sunny or rainy game days!


Value: $75

ASUTR Custom Corn Hole Set item
ASUTR Custom Corn Hole Set
$50

Starting bid

TR Logo Vinyl Cornhole Set with/ Bags and Carry Pouch -- Customed made by ASUTR Construction program.


Value: $120

Team Gear Basket #1-- Baseball item
Team Gear Basket #1-- Baseball
$75

Starting bid

Baseball Gear Basket donated by ASUTR Bookstore includes:

Black 3/4 zip long sleeve pullover

Black short-sleeve tee

Grey pullover

Lanyard

TR black hat

Black beanie

Golf balls

Black metal/cork cup


Perfect for superfans, families, or game-day gear!


Value $216

Team Gear Basket #1 -- Softball item
Team Gear Basket #1 -- Softball
$70

Starting bid

Softball Gear Basket donated by ASUTR Bookstore includes:

Blue camo hat

Rally towel

White handle w/straw tall TR cup

CI Sport white ASUTR sweatshirt

Black short sleeve softball tee

Blue long sleeve 3/4 zip light pullover


Perfect for superfans, families, or game-day gear!


Value: $205

Team Gear Basket #2 -- Softball item
Team Gear Basket #2 -- Softball
$60

Starting bid

Softball Gear Basket donated by ASUTR Eagles Softball Team includes: 3 shirts, 1 visor, 1 hat


Value: $150

Team Gear Basket #2 -- Baseball item
Team Gear Basket #2 -- Baseball
$60

Starting bid

Baseball Gear Basket includes: Baseball Carry Bag with ASUTR hat, shirt, pullover, and cup plus hand warmers.


Value: $170

Team Gear Basket #3 -- Baseball item
Team Gear Basket #3 -- Baseball
$50

Starting bid

Baseball Gear Basket donated by the Eagles Baseball Team includes: Beanie & Boonie Hats, Shorts, and 2 Shirts


Value: $120

Set of Stadium Seats item
Set of Stadium Seats
$25

Starting bid

Two ASUTR branded Stadium Seats -- Perfect for showing your team pride!


Value: $60

AR Travelers Family Four Pack item
AR Travelers Family Four Pack
$40

Starting bid

Family Four Pack to any one game during the 2026 Travelers Regular Season at Dickey-Stephens Park. Includes 4 Reserved Level Tickets (subject to availability), 4 hot dogs, and 4 fountain drink coupons.


Value: $100

Starbucks Gift Basket item
Starbucks Gift Basket
$40

Starting bid

Gift Basket with Starbucks Gift Card, Metal Starbucks travel cup, bag of Starbucks coffee, and mini coffee mug.


Value: $100

Igloo Mountain Dew Cooler item
Igloo Mountain Dew Cooler
$30

Starting bid

Value: $75

.22 Cal Airgun w/ Scope item
.22 Cal Airgun w/ Scope
$120

Starting bid

Gamo Swarm Viper 10X GEN3i Air Rifle with 3-9x40 Scope


Value: $280

Red Ryder BB Gun item
Red Ryder BB Gun
$25

Starting bid

Daisy Red Ryder Carbine Action BB Gun


Value: $50

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