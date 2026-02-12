Hosted by

Arkansas State University Three Rivers Council for Advancement

ASUTR Sip & Sing Silent Auction

Dr. Rook Karaoke Song item
$25

Starting bid

For the right bid, Dr. Rook will take the stage and sing the song of YOUR choosing at karaoke.


Quilted Welcome Bow item
$15

Starting bid

Quilted Welcome Bow
$45 value - appx 16” x 27”
🌿be the good co.

Decorative Door Hanger item
$10

Starting bid

Valued at $45

Taste of Ouachita Bar & Grill item
$20

Starting bid

$50 Gift Certificate to Ouachita Bar & Grill

Long-sleeved Ouachita Bar & Grill t-shirt (2xl)

Ouachita Bar & Grill Hat

Pawtastic Pet Basket item
$20

Starting bid

Large Dog Bowl

Paw Patrol Plush

Mobile Nail Trim Gift Certificate

Bark Box Bonbon

Bark Box Treats

Knotted Chew Bone

Retractable Dog Leash

Mini Bones

Tick Removal Kit

Bandanas

Tug Toy

Valued at $84

Vintage Piano Desk – A Statement Piece with Soul item
Vintage Piano Desk – A Statement Piece with Soul
$75

Starting bid

Once filled with music, this beautifully repurposed upright piano now lives on as a one-of-a-kind desk. Expertly transformed, this functional work of art blends history, craftsmanship, and character into a stunning focal point for any home or office. Perfect for musicians, creatives, or anyone who loves a conversation piece.
Estimated Value: $800

Champagne Basket item
$10

Starting bid

Valued at $50

Blended & Blessed $50 Gift Certificate item
$15

Starting bid

Valued at $50

Men's Bath & Body Works Basket item
$20

Starting bid

Valued at $75

Vintage Autumn Leaf by Hall item
$10

Starting bid

Set of three bowls

Valued at $125

Crystal Glass Wine Decanter item
$5

Starting bid

Valued at $35

Set of 12 Traditional Glassware item
$5

Starting bid

Valued at $30

Buffalo Plaid Throw Blanket item
$5

Starting bid

Valued at $25

Kolbalt Air Pump item
$15

Starting bid

Valued $50

Lenox Crystal Wine Glass Set item
$25

Starting bid

Three piece, set of 12 (total 36) Lenox Crystal wine glasses. Includes champagne, dessert wine, and dinner wine classes with storage case

valued at $200

Men's Dress Shirt Bundle (2XL) item
$10

Starting bid

Set of six, 2XL solid color men’s dress shirts, comfort, modern fit

$100

Jack Daniels Glass Set item
$5

Starting bid

Set of six glass beer mugs with two Jack Daniels whiskey glasses

Valued at $45

Lenox Serving Bowls item
Lenox Serving Bowls
$10

Starting bid

Set of two Lenox fine China, gold rimmed serving bowls Valued at $100

Six piece Autumn Leaf by Hall item
$5

Starting bid

Four berry bowls & salt and pepper shaker

Valued at $50

Touch lamp item
$5

Starting bid

Valued at $25

Baking Dish Set item
Baking Dish Set
$5

Starting bid

two-piece, red ceramic baking dishes

Valued at $60

Ready Rabbit Wine Opener item
$5

Starting bid

Electric, charge ready Rabbit wine opener with accessories Valued at $30

Decorative Arrangement item
$5

Starting bid

Green, tall home décor arrangement

Valued at $40

Doggie Treats item
$5

Starting bid

Two containers of doggie treats

Valued at $25 

House Basket item
$10

Starting bid

Full of cleaning goodies

Valued at $45

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!