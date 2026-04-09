ASW 2026 Shirts - last chance

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About this event
All Star Worlds shirts are now on sale! Show your hive pride as we travel to ASW for the first time ever.
The back of each shirt will feature the names of our generous sponsors who helped support our teams.
All Star Worlds shirts are now on sale! Show your hive pride as we travel to ASW for the first time ever.
The back of each shirt will feature the names of our generous sponsors who helped support our teams.
All Star Worlds shirts are now on sale! Show your hive pride as we travel to ASW for the first time ever.
The back of each shirt will feature the names of our generous sponsors who helped support our teams.
All Star Worlds shirts are now on sale! Show your hive pride as we travel to ASW for the first time ever.
The back of each shirt will feature the names of our generous sponsors who helped support our teams.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!