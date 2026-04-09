Haverhill Elite Cheer

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Haverhill Elite Cheer

About this event

ASW 2026 Shirts - last chance

Youth Medium item
Youth Medium
$25

All Star Worlds shirts are now on sale! Show your hive pride as we travel to ASW for the first time ever.

The back of each shirt will feature the names of our generous sponsors who helped support our teams.

Youth Large item
Youth Large
$25

All Star Worlds shirts are now on sale! Show your hive pride as we travel to ASW for the first time ever.

The back of each shirt will feature the names of our generous sponsors who helped support our teams.

Youth Small item
Youth Small
$25

All Star Worlds shirts are now on sale! Show your hive pride as we travel to ASW for the first time ever.

The back of each shirt will feature the names of our generous sponsors who helped support our teams.

Adult Small item
Adult Small
$25

All Star Worlds shirts are now on sale! Show your hive pride as we travel to ASW for the first time ever.

The back of each shirt will feature the names of our generous sponsors who helped support our teams.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!