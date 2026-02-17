Asylum Hill Neighborhood Partners

Asylum Hill Partners Breakfast Sponsorship Levels

140 Farmington Ave

Hartford, CT 06105, USA

Event Sponsorship
$10,000

As an event sponsor you will receive recognition for your commitment in all advertising including print and social media as well as verbal recognition.   You will also be recognized on the A.H.N.A. website.  You will also receive recognition at the event with signage and in printed material.  You will also receive a table at the event to display any items from your organization including handouts as well as an opportunity to speak at the event.  This sponsorship will also allow your organization to have

a table at our upcoming job fair on April 9th.

Platinum Level
$5,000

With Platinum sponsorship you will be recognized on the A.H.N.A. website. You will also receive recognition at the event with signage and in printed materials as well as verbal recognition. You will also receive a table at the event to display any items from your organization including handouts. This sponsorship will also allow your organization to have a table at our upcoming

Job fair on April 9th.


Gold Level
$2,500

With Gold sponsorship you will receive recognition at this event with signage and in printed materials as well

as verbal recognition. You will also receive a table at the event to display any items from your organization

including handouts. This sponsorship will also allow your organization to have a table at our upcoming job

fair.


Silver Level
$1,000

Silver sponsorship will include recognition at this event with signage and in printed materials.

Bronze Level
$500

This sponsorship will include recognition at the event with signage and in the printed materials.

Patron Level
$250

Patron sponsorship will include recognition in the printed materials.

