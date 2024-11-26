At Risk Children Foundation's Cookbook

The idea for this cookbook “C’Est Si Bon” meaning so delicious originated when Stephanie and Rose (ages sixteen and fifteen, respectively) made Paté kodé ak Harran sour, a savory fried dough made with flour, herbs, garlic, and ground herring. It was delicious, Stephanie suggested that selling the fried dough with lemonade at fifteen gourdes apiece (US equivalent to forty cents could raise money for schoolbooks. Stephanie’s suggestion was one of the topics of our discussion at the July meeting, which set this entire project into motion! Her idea resulted in the creation of C’Est Si Bon “Haitian Cuisine Cookbook” by At Risk Children Foundation, which you now hold in your hands. The” C’Est Si Bon” Haitian Cuisine Cookbook by At Risk Children foundation was created to help the children overcome destitution and help them to succeed. They do not want anything that elicits pity or hopelessness in their difficult lives, but rather they are full of hope for a bright future. They need your investment to secure productive and happy lives ahead. of them.

