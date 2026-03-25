“At the Fringe: Muttenz & Münchenstein” – S AM Tour 2

“At the Fringe: Muttenz & Münchenstein” 16-story (60m) cubic FHNW Campus building in Muttenz by pool Architects: vertigo-inducing atrium views accessed by six staircases that crisscross the atrium over three floors; and in Münchenstein Christoph Merian Garden, extensive parklands originally used as farmland since the Middle Ages. Tour includes rammed clay building by Barcelo Baumann and a former barn redesigned as a restaurant by Miller & Maranta.