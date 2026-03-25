World Shibori Network Foundation / 12 ISS

Hosted by

World Shibori Network Foundation / 12 ISS

About this event

“At the Fringe: Muttenz & Münchenstein” – S AM Tour 2

Tinguely-Brunnen

Klostergasse 7, 4051 Basel, Switzerland

General Admission
$60

 “At the Fringe: Muttenz & Münchenstein” 16-story (60m) cubic FHNW Campus building in Muttenz by pool Architects: vertigo-inducing atrium views accessed by six staircases that crisscross the atrium over three floors; and in Münchenstein Christoph Merian Garden, extensive parklands originally used as farmland since the Middle Ages. Tour includes rammed clay building by Barcelo Baumann and a former barn redesigned as a restaurant by Miller & Maranta.

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