ATAA 2026 Annual Conference Booklet Advertisements

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About this event
Your full-page (7.25” X 9.875”) advertisement will appear on the back cover of the conference booklet.
IMPORTANT NOTICE: When you are purchasing your ticket, please pay attention to the ZEFFY FEE. FEES are optional. If you do not select from the drop-down menu the fee you want to pay, ZEFFY will charge an automatic FEE.
Your full-page (7.25” X 9.875”) advertisement will be placed on the inside front cover of the conference booklet.
IMPORTANT NOTICE: When you are purchasing your ticket, please pay attention to the ZEFFY FEE. FEES are optional. If you do not select from the drop-down menu the fee you want to pay, ZEFFY will charge an automatic FEE.
Your full-page (7.25” X 9.875”) advertisement will be placed on the inside back cover of the conference booklet.
IMPORTANT NOTICE: When you are purchasing your ticket, please pay attention to the ZEFFY FEE. FEES are optional. If you do not select from the drop-down menu the fee you want to pay, ZEFFY will charge an automatic FEE.
Your full-page (7.25” X 9.875”) advertisement will appear on a carefully selected page of the conference booklet.
IMPORTANT NOTICE: When you are purchasing your ticket, please pay attention to the ZEFFY FEE. FEES are optional. If you do not select from the drop-down menu the fee you want to pay, ZEFFY will charge an automatic FEE.
Your half-page Horizontal (7.25” X 4.75”) advertisement will appear on a carefully selected page of the conference booklet.
IMPORTANT NOTICE: When you are purchasing your ticket, please pay attention to the ZEFFY FEE. FEES are optional. If you do not select from the drop-down menu the fee you want to pay, ZEFFY will charge an automatic FEE.
Your half-page Horizontal (3.55” X 9.875”) advertisement will appear on a carefully selected page of the conference booklet.
IMPORTANT NOTICE: When you are purchasing your ticket, please pay attention to the ZEFFY FEE. FEES are optional. If you do not select from the drop-down menu the fee you want to pay, ZEFFY will charge an automatic FEE.
Your 1/4-page (3.55” X 4.75”) advertisement will appear on a carefully selected page of the conference booklet.
IMPORTANT NOTICE: When you are purchasing your ticket, please pay attention to the ZEFFY FEE. FEES are optional. If you do not select from the drop-down menu the fee you want to pay, ZEFFY will charge an automatic FEE.
Your 1/8-page (3.55” X 2.3”) advertisement will appear on a carefully selected page of the conference booklet.
IMPORTANT NOTICE: When you are purchasing your ticket, please pay attention to the ZEFFY FEE. FEES are optional. If you do not select from the drop-down menu the fee you want to pay, ZEFFY will charge an automatic FEE.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!