Assembly of Turkish American Associations

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Assembly of Turkish American Associations

About this event

ATAA 2026 Annual Conference Booklet Advertisements

Back Cover
$4,000

Your full-page (7.25” X 9.875”) advertisement will appear on the back cover of the conference booklet.

IMPORTANT NOTICE: When you are purchasing your ticket, please pay attention to the ZEFFY FEE. FEES are optional.  If you do not select from the drop-down menu the fee you want to pay, ZEFFY will charge an automatic FEE.

Cover (inside front)
$3,500

Your full-page (7.25” X 9.875”) advertisement will be placed on the inside front cover of the conference booklet.

IMPORTANT NOTICE: When you are purchasing your ticket, please pay attention to the ZEFFY FEE. FEES are optional.  If you do not select from the drop-down menu the fee you want to pay, ZEFFY will charge an automatic FEE.

Cover (inside back)
$3,000

Your full-page (7.25” X 9.875”) advertisement will be placed on the inside back cover of the conference booklet.

IMPORTANT NOTICE: When you are purchasing your ticket, please pay attention to the ZEFFY FEE. FEES are optional.  If you do not select from the drop-down menu the fee you want to pay, ZEFFY will charge an automatic FEE.

Full Page
$1,500

Your full-page (7.25” X 9.875”) advertisement will appear on a carefully selected page of the conference booklet.

IMPORTANT NOTICE: When you are purchasing your ticket, please pay attention to the ZEFFY FEE. FEES are optional.  If you do not select from the drop-down menu the fee you want to pay, ZEFFY will charge an automatic FEE.

Half Page (Hozizontal)
$750

Your half-page Horizontal (7.25” X 4.75”) advertisement will appear on a carefully selected page of the conference booklet.

IMPORTANT NOTICE: When you are purchasing your ticket, please pay attention to the ZEFFY FEE. FEES are optional.  If you do not select from the drop-down menu the fee you want to pay, ZEFFY will charge an automatic FEE.

Half Page (Vertical)
$350

Your half-page Horizontal (3.55” X 9.875”) advertisement will appear on a carefully selected page of the conference booklet.

IMPORTANT NOTICE: When you are purchasing your ticket, please pay attention to the ZEFFY FEE. FEES are optional.  If you do not select from the drop-down menu the fee you want to pay, ZEFFY will charge an automatic FEE.

1/4 Page
$350

Your 1/4-page (3.55” X 4.75”) advertisement will appear on a carefully selected page of the conference booklet.

IMPORTANT NOTICE: When you are purchasing your ticket, please pay attention to the ZEFFY FEE. FEES are optional.  If you do not select from the drop-down menu the fee you want to pay, ZEFFY will charge an automatic FEE.

1/8 Page
$250

Your 1/8-page (3.55” X 2.3”) advertisement will appear on a carefully selected page of the conference booklet.

IMPORTANT NOTICE: When you are purchasing your ticket, please pay attention to the ZEFFY FEE. FEES are optional.  If you do not select from the drop-down menu the fee you want to pay, ZEFFY will charge an automatic FEE.

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