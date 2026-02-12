Assembly of Turkish American Associations

Hosted by

Assembly of Turkish American Associations

About this event

ATAA 2026 Annual Conference: Friday Events

1549 Legacy Dr

Frisco, TX 75034, USA

Friday, May 1, 2026 - Full Day Tours & Evening Event
$130

9:30 am - 10:30 pm

Dallas City Tour, Fort Worth Stockyards National Historic District tour,

Vehicle will take guests from the hotel at 9:30 am. Dallas city tour on the way to Forth Worth – Guides: Durdane Balakishiyeve & Erdal Sipahi


Find Your Wild West Spirit at Fort Worth Stockyards - Texas with Cattle Drive at (11:30 am- It is recommended to arrive 30 minutes early to secure a viewing spot, as streets close shortly before the drive begins).


12:00 pm-1:00pm -Lunch


1:30pm-2:30pm - 6th Floor Kennedy Museum

The main exhibit, John F. Kennedy and the Memory of a Nation, is on the Sixth Floor.


3:00pm-4:00pm - South Fork Ranch Tour

Experience the World’s Most Famous Ranch! South Fork ranch is open daily 10am-5pm. For guided tour of ranch, Ewing Mansion, Dallas Legends Exhibit.


7:30pm-10:30pm - Networking Dinner & Entertainment

Meet local official, academia members, business owners, professional and local component organization members to do networking at a fun environment.


Group transportation will be provided from:

The Westin Stonebriar Golf Resort & Spa

1549 Legacy Drive, Frisco, Texas 75034

Friday, May 1, 2026 - Museum
$33

1:30pm-2:30pm - 6th Floor Kennedy Museum

The main exhibit, John F. Kennedy and the Memory of a Nation, is on the Sixth Floor.


If you only chose this activity as Friday activity, please hire your own transportation to get to the museum:

At the Dealey Plaza

411 Elm St. Dallas, TX 45202

Friday, May 1, 2026 - South Fork Ranch Tour
$37

3:00pm-4:00pm - South Fork Ranch Tour

Experience the World’s Most Famous Ranch! South Fork ranch is open daily 10am-5pm. For guided tour of ranch, Ewing Mansion, Dallas Legends Exhibit.


If you only chose this activity as Friday activity, please hire your own transportation to get to the:

3700 Hogge Dr, Parker, TX 75002

Friday, May 1, 2026 - Networking Dinner & Entertainment
$60

Location TBD

7:30pm-10:30pm - Networking Dinner & Entertainment

Meet local official, academia members, business owners, professional and local component organization members to do networking in a fun environment.


Group transportation will be provided from:

The Westin Stonebriar Golf Resort & Spa

1549 Legacy Drive, Frisco, Texas 75034

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