Assembly of Turkish American Associations

Hosted by

Assembly of Turkish American Associations

About this event

ATAA 2026 Conference - Hair Syling by Ata

1549 Legacy Dr

Frisco, TX 75034, USA

May 2, 2026 - 3:30pm to 4:05 pm Appointment
$100

5 left!

"Arrive Styled. Leave Remembered.”


Hair Styling By Ata - creates looks that turn heads the moment you walk in.


IMPORTANT NOTICE: When you are purchasing your ticket, please pay attention to the ZEFFY FEE. FEES are optional.  If you do not select from the drop-down menu the fee you want to pay, ZEFFY will charge an automatic FEE.

May 2, 2026 - 4:05 pm to 4:40 pm Appointment
$100

5 left!

"Arrive Styled. Leave Remembered.”


Hair Styling By Ata - creates looks that turn heads the moment you walk in.


IMPORTANT NOTICE: When you are purchasing your ticket, please pay attention to the ZEFFY FEE. FEES are optional.  If you do not select from the drop-down menu the fee you want to pay, ZEFFY will charge an automatic FEE.

May 2, 2026 - 4:50 pm to 5:35 pm Appointment
$100

5 left!

"Arrive Styled. Leave Remembered.”


Hair Styling By Ata - creates looks that turn heads the moment you walk in.


IMPORTANT NOTICE: When you are purchasing your ticket, please pay attention to the ZEFFY FEE. FEES are optional.  If you do not select from the drop-down menu the fee you want to pay, ZEFFY will charge an automatic FEE.

May 2, 2026 - 5:35 pm to 6:20 pm Appointment
$100

5 left!

"Arrive Styled. Leave Remembered.”


Hair Styling By Ata - creates looks that turn heads the moment you walk in.


IMPORTANT NOTICE: When you are purchasing your ticket, please pay attention to the ZEFFY FEE. FEES are optional.  If you do not select from the drop-down menu the fee you want to pay, ZEFFY will charge an automatic FEE.

May 2, 2026 - 6:30 pm to 7:15 pm Appointment
$100

5 left!

"Arrive Styled. Leave Remembered.”


Hair Styling By Ata - creates looks that turn heads the moment you walk in.


IMPORTANT NOTICE: When you are purchasing your ticket, please pay attention to the ZEFFY FEE. FEES are optional.  If you do not select from the drop-down menu the fee you want to pay, ZEFFY will charge an automatic FEE.

Add a donation for Assembly of Turkish American Associations

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!