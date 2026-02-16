ATAA 2026 Conference - Hair Syling by Ata

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About this event
5 left!
"Arrive Styled. Leave Remembered.”
Hair Styling By Ata - creates looks that turn heads the moment you walk in.
IMPORTANT NOTICE: When you are purchasing your ticket, please pay attention to the ZEFFY FEE. FEES are optional. If you do not select from the drop-down menu the fee you want to pay, ZEFFY will charge an automatic FEE.
5 left!
"Arrive Styled. Leave Remembered.”
Hair Styling By Ata - creates looks that turn heads the moment you walk in.
IMPORTANT NOTICE: When you are purchasing your ticket, please pay attention to the ZEFFY FEE. FEES are optional. If you do not select from the drop-down menu the fee you want to pay, ZEFFY will charge an automatic FEE.
5 left!
"Arrive Styled. Leave Remembered.”
Hair Styling By Ata - creates looks that turn heads the moment you walk in.
IMPORTANT NOTICE: When you are purchasing your ticket, please pay attention to the ZEFFY FEE. FEES are optional. If you do not select from the drop-down menu the fee you want to pay, ZEFFY will charge an automatic FEE.
5 left!
"Arrive Styled. Leave Remembered.”
Hair Styling By Ata - creates looks that turn heads the moment you walk in.
IMPORTANT NOTICE: When you are purchasing your ticket, please pay attention to the ZEFFY FEE. FEES are optional. If you do not select from the drop-down menu the fee you want to pay, ZEFFY will charge an automatic FEE.
5 left!
"Arrive Styled. Leave Remembered.”
Hair Styling By Ata - creates looks that turn heads the moment you walk in.
IMPORTANT NOTICE: When you are purchasing your ticket, please pay attention to the ZEFFY FEE. FEES are optional. If you do not select from the drop-down menu the fee you want to pay, ZEFFY will charge an automatic FEE.
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