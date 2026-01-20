ATAA NEW COMPONENT MEMBERSHIP

Along with this payment, follow the application process on our website

to become an ATAA component association:

https://www.ataa.org/membership/#component_member





The Board of Directors will determine the eligibility of the applicant to become a component association. Once the application and required documents received and reviewed by the Board of Directors, the President of the Assembly shall report the recommendation of the Board at the next annual Assembly Meeting of Delegates. Component status shall be granted upon an affirmative simple majority vote of the delegates present.

IMPORTANT NOTICE: When you are paying your membership, please pay attention to the ZEFFY FEE. FEES are optional. If you do not select from the drop-down menu the fee you want to pay, ZEFFY will charge an automatic FEE.