ATAA FAMILY MEMBERSHIP RENEWAL

Thank you for choosing to be part of ATAA Family.

Family membership provides individual membership to two adults within the family.

Benefits:

1. Two family adult members participate and can vote at ATAA elections.

2. Gets discount at ATAA Annual Conference.

3. Children under 18 will be able participate in the ATAA Youth and UN programs.

NOTE: Children are not allowed to vote in ATAA elections.

IMPORTANT NOTICE: When you are paying your membership, please pay attention to the ZEFFY FEE. FEES are optional. If you do not select from the drop-down menu the fee you want to pay, ZEFFY will charge an automatic FEE.