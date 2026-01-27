ATAA NEW FAMILY MEMBERSHIP

Thank you for choosing to be part of ATAA Family.

Family membership provides individual membership to two adults within the family.

Benefits:

1. Two family adult members participate and can vote at ATAA elections.

2. Gets discount at ATAA Annual Conference.

3. Children under 18 will be able participate in the ATAA Youth and UN programs.

NOTE: Children are not allowed to vote in ATAA elections.





Eligibility for Membership

Assembly Members shall be individuals who concur with the goals and aspirations of ATAA. They shall apply, and must be admitted for membership.

Application for Membership: Application for Assembly membership shall be with a letter expressing interest to join ATAA.

Please send your letter of intent to [email protected] [email protected] and [email protected]

Acceptance for Membership: Acceptance to Assembly Membership shall be upon approval by the Board of Directors

IMPORTANT NOTICE: When you are paying your membership, please pay attention to the ZEFFY FEE. FEES are optional. If you do not select from the drop-down menu the fee you want to pay, ZEFFY will charge an automatic FEE.