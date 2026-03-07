ATAA Tree Planting Donation - North America

Increasing urban tree canopy coverage and protecting forested land are essential for groundwater because trees help absorb rainfall, reduce runoff, and allow water to slowly infiltrate the soil, naturally replenishing underground aquifers while filtering pollutants and preventing erosion. 🌳💧

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