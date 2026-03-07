Assembly of Turkish American Associations

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Assembly of Turkish American Associations

About this event

ATAA Tree Planting Donation - North America

Planting Trees in North America - 25 Trees
$25

Increasing urban tree canopy coverage and protecting forested land are essential for groundwater because trees help absorb rainfall, reduce runoff, and allow water to slowly infiltrate the soil, naturally replenishing underground aquifers while filtering pollutants and preventing erosion. 🌳💧

IMPORTANT NOTICE: When you are purchasing your ticket, please pay attention to the ZEFFY FEE. FEES are optional.  If you do not select from the drop-down menu the fee you want to pay, ZEFFY will charge an automatic FEE.

Planting Trees in North America - 50 Trees
$50

Increasing urban tree canopy coverage and protecting forested land are essential for groundwater because trees help absorb rainfall, reduce runoff, and allow water to slowly infiltrate the soil, naturally replenishing underground aquifers while filtering pollutants and preventing erosion. 🌳💧

IMPORTANT NOTICE: When you are purchasing your ticket, please pay attention to the ZEFFY FEE. FEES are optional.  If you do not select from the drop-down menu the fee you want to pay, ZEFFY will charge an automatic FEE.

Planting Trees in North America - 100 Trees
$100

Increasing urban tree canopy coverage and protecting forested land are essential for groundwater because trees help absorb rainfall, reduce runoff, and allow water to slowly infiltrate the soil, naturally replenishing underground aquifers while filtering pollutants and preventing erosion. 🌳💧

IMPORTANT NOTICE: When you are purchasing your ticket, please pay attention to the ZEFFY FEE. FEES are optional.  If you do not select from the drop-down menu the fee you want to pay, ZEFFY will charge an automatic FEE.

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