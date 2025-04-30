Power is our biggest expense each year. Diesel, generator maintenance, panel rentals, etc all add up. The majority of our power is used by Air Conditioning, so we’ve broken out this cost.



Every person sleeping in our camp pays dues. A power hookup can be shared amongst multiple campers in a single RV/Tent. High power devices, like A/C, microwaves, hair dryers, etc require a power hookup. Lower power devices, like cell phones, swamp coolers, lights do not require a high power hookup.



We do not support charging electric vehicles with a high power hookup. If you need this, please work with Charles or Travis to figure out your options.