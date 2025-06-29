ATF MEDIA EXPANSION PROJECT

Co-Branding, Executive Visibility & Strategic Partnership
Includes everything in Gold, plus:
Custom co-branded video campaign (PSA or short doc)
Full-page feature in the annual “Voices of Altadena” media report
Title sponsorship recognition at major live events
Joint press release and branded media kit announcing partnership
Invitation to join a livestream panel or civic roundtable
Recognition in relevant grant proposals and foundation reports
🥇 Gold Sponsor
$24,000
–
Platform Naming Rights & Leadership Recognition
Includes everything in Silver, plus:
Naming rights for the media platform for 12 months
(e.g., “Altadena Talks powered by [Sponsor Name]”)
Logo featured on website homepage, in-platform overlays, and all stream end credits
One professionally produced highlight video or interview
Name/logo on select printed promotional materials and donor gear
Annual impact report with testimonial insights and audience metrics
–
🥈 Silver Sponsor
$10,000
Expanded Exposure Across Live and Recorded Platforms
Includes everything in Bronze, plus:
Verbal acknowledgment during weekly livestream episodes
Logo placement on all digital flyers and livestream event overlays
Dedicated “Sponsor Spotlight” post on all platforms
Quarterly audience impact snapshot with reach and visibility analytics
🟫 Bronze Sponsor
$5,000
Brand Recognition & Community Visibility
Includes:
Your name/logo displayed on every Video-on-Demand (VOD) episode screen for 12 months
Listing as a Bronze Sponsor on our website and digital annual report
Social media acknowledgment (Facebook, Instagram, YouTube)
Invitation to quarterly livestream events
Official sponsorship certificate and tax-deductible receipt
