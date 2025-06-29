Offered by

ATF MEDIA EXPANSION PROJECT

🏆 Platinum Visionary
$40,000
Co-Branding, Executive Visibility & Strategic Partnership Includes everything in Gold, plus: Custom co-branded video campaign (PSA or short doc) Full-page feature in the annual “Voices of Altadena” media report Title sponsorship recognition at major live events Joint press release and branded media kit announcing partnership Invitation to join a livestream panel or civic roundtable Recognition in relevant grant proposals and foundation reports
🥇 Gold Sponsor
$24,000
– Platform Naming Rights & Leadership Recognition Includes everything in Silver, plus: Naming rights for the media platform for 12 months (e.g., “Altadena Talks powered by [Sponsor Name]”) Logo featured on website homepage, in-platform overlays, and all stream end credits One professionally produced highlight video or interview Name/logo on select printed promotional materials and donor gear Annual impact report with testimonial insights and audience metrics
🥈 Silver Sponsor
$10,000
Expanded Exposure Across Live and Recorded Platforms Includes everything in Bronze, plus: Verbal acknowledgment during weekly livestream episodes Logo placement on all digital flyers and livestream event overlays Dedicated “Sponsor Spotlight” post on all platforms Quarterly audience impact snapshot with reach and visibility analytics
🟫 Bronze Sponsor
$5,000
Brand Recognition & Community Visibility Includes: Your name/logo displayed on every Video-on-Demand (VOD) episode screen for 12 months Listing as a Bronze Sponsor on our website and digital annual report Social media acknowledgment (Facebook, Instagram, YouTube) Invitation to quarterly livestream events Official sponsorship certificate and tax-deductible receipt
