ATF Pickleball Fundraiser Tournament/Social

Grants entry to the event with access to join the tournament, get food and drinks, and participate in open play, social, and group coaching.
Grants entry to the event with access to join the tournament, get food and drinks, and participate in open play, social, and group coaching.
VIP Admission
$100
30 minutes of private pickleball coaching for you or your party during the event. Grants entry to the event with access to join the tournament, get food and drinks, and participate in open play, social, and group coaching.
30 minutes of private pickleball coaching for you or your party during the event. Grants entry to the event with access to join the tournament, get food and drinks, and participate in open play, social, and group coaching.
Champion’s Circle Ticket
$500
Company Banner displayed at Racquet Center during event. Recognition of Sponsorship on all Agape Tennis Academy Social Media Outlets which includes a network of 12,500+ followers during the event. Shout outs during the event.
Company Banner displayed at Racquet Center during event. Recognition of Sponsorship on all Agape Tennis Academy Social Media Outlets which includes a network of 12,500+ followers during the event. Shout outs during the event.
Pro Tour Sponsor Ticket
$1,000
Company Banner displayed at Racquet Center during event. Recognition of Sponsorship on all Agape Tennis Academy Social Media Outlets which includes a network of 12,500+ followers during the event. Company Recognition via Email Blast to 35,000+ tennis and pickleball players – before the event. Shout outs during the event. 30 minutes of private pickleball coaching for you or your party during the event. Grants entry to the event with access to join the tournament, get food and drinks, and participate in open play, social, and group coaching.
Company Banner displayed at Racquet Center during event. Recognition of Sponsorship on all Agape Tennis Academy Social Media Outlets which includes a network of 12,500+ followers during the event. Company Recognition via Email Blast to 35,000+ tennis and pickleball players – before the event. Shout outs during the event. 30 minutes of private pickleball coaching for you or your party during the event. Grants entry to the event with access to join the tournament, get food and drinks, and participate in open play, social, and group coaching.
Add a donation for Agape Tennis Foundation Inc
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!