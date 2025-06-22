ATF Pickleball Fundraiser Tournament/Social

Company Banner displayed at Racquet Center during event. Recognition of Sponsorship on all Agape Tennis Academy Social Media Outlets which includes a network of 12,500+ followers during the event. Company Recognition via Email Blast to 35,000+ tennis and pickleball players – before the event. Shout outs during the event. 30 minutes of private pickleball coaching for you or your party during the event. Grants entry to the event with access to join the tournament, get food and drinks, and participate in open play, social, and group coaching.

Company Banner displayed at Racquet Center during event. Recognition of Sponsorship on all Agape Tennis Academy Social Media Outlets which includes a network of 12,500+ followers during the event. Company Recognition via Email Blast to 35,000+ tennis and pickleball players – before the event. Shout outs during the event. 30 minutes of private pickleball coaching for you or your party during the event. Grants entry to the event with access to join the tournament, get food and drinks, and participate in open play, social, and group coaching.

More details...