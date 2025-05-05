ACA Membership

Supporter Membership (Monthly)
$10

Renews monthly

* Welcome Email and Membership Card *

* Member-Exclusive Newsletter *

* Access to discounted event and merchandise pricing *

Supporter Membership (Annual)
$100

Valid for one year

* Welcome Email and Membership Card *

* Member-Exclusive Newsletter *

* Access to discounted event and merchandise pricing *

Advocate Membership (Monthly)
$25

Renews monthly

All Supporter Member benefits, plus:

* Free access to select local/online member-only events *

* Exclusive Digital Swag (e.g., desktop wallpapers) *

* Invitation to Annual Member-only Strategy/Q&A Townhall with ACA leadership*

Advocate Membership (Annual)
$250

Valid for one year

All Supporter Member benefits, plus:

* Free access to select local/online member-only events *

* Exclusive Digital Swag (e.g., desktop wallpapers) *

* Invitation to Annual Member-only Strategy/Q&A Townhall with ACA leadership*

Champion Membership (Monthly)
$50

Renews monthly

All Advocate benefits, plus:

* Personalized Thank You Gift (e.g., higher-quality pin/swag) *

* Recognition on the ACA website (optional) *

* Early-bird access/discounts for the Annual Bat Cruise *

* Opportunities for individual discussions with the board/staff *

Champion Membership (Annual)
$500

Valid for one year

All Advocate benefits, plus:

* Personalized Thank You Gift (e.g., higher-quality pin/swag) *

* Recognition on the ACA website (optional) *

* Early-bird access/discounts for the Annual Bat Cruise *

* Opportunities for individual discussions with the board/staff *

Visionary Membership (Monthly)
$500

No expiration

All Champion benefits, plus:

* Two complimentary tickets to the annual Bat Cruise *

* Exclusive meeting with the CEO and Board Chair *

* Personalized Brick at the Freethought Library *

* Recognition on the ACA show of your choice (optional) *

Visionary Membership (Annual)
$5,000

Valid for one year

All Champion benefits, plus:

* Two complimentary tickets to the annual Bat Cruise *

* Exclusive meeting with the CEO and Board Chair *

* Personalized Brick at the Freethought Library *

* Recognition on the ACA show of your choice (optional) *

Ambassador
$15,000

Valid for one year

All Visionary Benefits, plus:

**All inclusive weekend trip to Austin for a spotlight segment on The Atheist Experience followed by an exclusive dinner with the CEO and Board Chair *


(All inclusive covers room, board, and transportation for one weekend)

Add a donation for Atheist Community Of Austin Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!