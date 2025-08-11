Athens Area Women in Construction

Athens Area Women in Construction

Athens Area Women in Construction Golf Tournament

2600 Riverbend Rd

Athens, GA 30605, USA

Presenting Sponsor
$7,500

Includes (8) Playing Spots * Prominent logo recognition on sponsorship signage * Prominent logo recognition on Welcome Banner * Digital firm recognition on all golf carts Opportunity for 2-3 firm representatives to host a location and network with players * Opportunity to provide prizes, giveaways, and marketing materials at designated location * Brief intro of firm during welcome & announcements


Breakfast Sponsor
$4,500

Includes (4) Playing Spots * Host a breakfast with all players and VIP guests * Opportunity to provide branded items to use/display at the breakfast * Recognition and visibility on signage at the tournament * Independent sponsor board recognition at the breakfast (AAWIC to provide all food and beverages for the Breakfast)

Lunch Sponsor
$4,500

Includes (4) Playing Spots * Recognition and visibility on signage at the tournament * Independent sponsor board recognition at the Lunch * Opportunity to for 2-3 firm representatives to host a location and network with the players. (AAWIC to provide all food and beverages for the Lunch)

Awards Reception Sponsor
$4,500

Includes (4) Playing Spots * Host the Awards Reception * Recognition and visibility on signage at the tournament * Three Reception tickets * Independent sponsor board recognition at the Reception * Opportunity for the firm to address the audience * Opportunity to assist with prize and award distribution. (AAWIC will provide all food and beverages for the Reception.)

Premium Hole Sponsor
$2,500

Includes (4) Playing Spots * Signage at Hole with Firm Logo * Host and own one tee box on the course * Opportunity to for 2-3 firm representatives to host a location and network with the players * Opportunity for themed hole * Opportunity to provide prizes, giveaways, and marketing materials at designated hole * Recognition and visibility on signage (Sponsor responsible for all items necessary to host the tent except the table.)

Hydration Station
$2,500

Includes (2) Playing Spots * Branded water in each players cart before the tournament * Recognition and visibility on signage at the tournament

Hole Contest Sponsor
$750

Signage at hole with Firm Logo * Opportunity for 2-3 Firm representatives to be at the hole * Opportunity to provide marketing materials at the hole * Recognition and visibility on signage at the tournament * You will be assigned one of the following - Longest Drive (Ladies) Longest Drive (Men's) Closest to the Pin (Ladies) Closest to the Pin (Men's) **Provide a prize greater than $100 value)

Putting Green Contest Sponsor
$750

Signage at Hole with Firm Logo * Host Putting Course * Opportunity for 2-3 Firm representatives to host location and network with players * Opportunity to provide prizes, giveaways, and marketing materials at putting green * Recognition and visibility on signage at the tournament (Sponsor responsible for all items necessary to host the Putting Contest)

Golf Towel Sponsor
$3,500

Includes (4) Playing Spots * Embroidered firm logo on towel + UGA Golf Course logo on the towel * Recognition and visibility on signage at the tournament (AAWIC to provide the golf towels)

Golf Ball Sponsor
$3,500

Includes (4) Playing Spots * Firm Logo on golf ball * Recognition and visibility on signage at the tournament (AAWIC to provide golf balls)

Baseball Hat Sponsor
$3,500

Includes (4) Playing Spots * Firm logo on the hat * Recognition and visibility on signage at the tournament (AAWIC to provide baseball hats)

Handheld Fan Sponsor
$3,000

Includes (4) Playing Spots* Firm logo on the fan * Recognition and visibility on signage at the tournament (AAWIC to provide handheld fans)

Golf Tee Sponsor
$2,500

Includes (4) Playing Spots* Firm logo on the golf tees * Recognition and visibility on signage at the tournament (AAWIC to provide golf tees)

Koozie Sponsor
$2,500

Includes (4) Playing Spots* Firm logo on the Koozies * Recognition and visibility on signage at the tournament (AAWIC to provide Koozies)

Silipint Cup Sponsor
$2,500

Includes (4) Playing Spots* Firm logo on the Silipint Cups * Recognition and visibility on signage at the tournament (AAWIC to provide Silipint Cups)

Lip Balm Sponsor
$2,250

Includes (4) Playing Spots* Firm logo on the Lip Balm * Recognition and visibility on signage at the tournament (AAWIC to provide Lip Balm)

Sunscreen Sponsor
$2,250

Includes (4) Playing Spots* Firm logo on the Sunscreen * Recognition and visibility on signage at the tournament (AAWIC to provide Sunscreen)

Hole Sign Sponsor
$250

*Branded Sign at assigned hole * Recognition and visibility on signage at the tournament

Foursome
$1,500

Includes (4) Playing Spots

Cooler Sponsor
$3,500

Includes (4) Playing Spots * Firm logo on the cooler * Recognition and visibility on signage at the tournament (AAWIC to provide cooler)

Sunglasses Lanyard Sponsor
$2,500

Includes (4) Playing Spots * Firm logo on the lanyard* Recognition and visibility on signage at the tournament (AAWIC to provide lanyards)

Sun Hat Sponsor
$3,500

Includes (4) Playing Spots * Firm logo on the Sun Hat * Recognition and visibility on signage at the tournament (AAWIC to provide cooler)

