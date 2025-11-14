Parkway Christian School

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Parkway Christian School

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Athletic Complex Sponsor Store

Tree Sponsor item
Tree Sponsor
$1,000

Support our campus enhancement by becoming a Tree Sponsor.

Company Banner item
Company Banner
$1,000

Showcase your business with a company banner displayed inside the gym and on the fence outside near the athletic complex for a full year.

Field Sign (scoreboard)
$1,000

Sponsor a Field Sign on our athletic complex scoreboard and gain prominent visibility for your business.

Baseball/softball Scoreboard
$1,000

A Baseball/Softball Scoreboard sponsorship gives your brand prominent visibility during games and events.

Park Bench item
Park Bench
$2,000

A Park Bench sponsorship brings comfort and a sense of community to our campus for all to enjoy.

Picnic Table item
Picnic Table
$2,000

Your Picnic Table sponsorship helps create welcoming outdoor areas for relaxation, conversation, and community.

Lighting
$250,000

Sponsor the lighting for our football, softball, or baseball fields, including LED lights, poles, electrical work, and installation, and help illuminate every game and event.

Concession Building item
Concession Building
$500,000

Sponsor our 1,200 square-foot Concession Building and support a central gathering place for athletes, families, and fans.

Visitor Bleachers
$500,000

Sponsor the Visitor Bleachers and provide safe, comfortable seating for fans at our athletic complex.

Canopy
$500,000

A canopy sponsorship creates a welcoming space for gatherings, events, and game-day activities.

Pavillion item
Pavillion
$500,000

Support our campus by sponsoring the 3,600-square-foot Pavilion, a hub for community connection and campus events.

Named Bleachers
$1,000,000

Sponsor the named bleachers, seating up to 1,000 fans, and leave a lasting legacy at our athletic complex.

Named Press Box
$1,000,000

Support our athletic complex by sponsoring the 8 by 30-foot Press Box.

Locker Room
$1,000,000

A 4,000-square-foot Locker Room sponsorship offers a meaningful way to support our campus while enhancing facilities for athletes.

Visitor Locker Room
$1,000,000

Sponsor our 2,800-square-foot Visitor Locker Room and provide a welcoming, functional space for visiting teams.

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!