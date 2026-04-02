Atholton Boosters Association Raider Roast Silent Auction 2026

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Starting bid
Flat iron, shampoo and conditioner, wet brush, thickening treatment, hairspray, toiletry bag and more.
Donated by Looks Salon
Value: $250
Starting bid
Dicks Gift card, Shaker bottle, Lululemon Key chain, Gym Shark socks, Liquid IV, Gym Shark Backpack, Push up bars, ankle weights.
Value: $180
Starting bid
Admission for 4 Mazzaroth Vineyards
Harry & David Snacks
Candle
Value: $125
Starting bid
Suite at Turf Valley Resort
Bottle of wine
2 AHS Wine Glasses
Value: $300
Starting bid
2- $25 Clipper's Canine Cafe Gift Cards
Dog toys and treats
Value: $100
Starting bid
Gift Cards: Bare Bones, Lib's Grill, Dive Bar, Barrington Tap & Table, Frisco's, Old Line Kitchen & Bar
Value: $200
Starting bid
10 Reserved Seats at Graduation at Merriwether June 1, 11am
Value: Priceless
Starting bid
T-shirt, PJ pants, Tumbler, Hat, Hoodie, Raider Nation Lanyard, AHS Stickers
Value: $130
Starting bid
SAC 1/2 day camp Ages 5-14
Value $185
Starting bid
Fairchild Educational Services
$400 gift certificate for college guidance or Essay Prep
Starting bid
American Visionary Art Museum 4 tickets
HoCo Arts Family Membership
Spy Museum Admission (2)
2 Family Games
$50 Lib's Grill
Value: $275
Starting bid
Gift Cards: Subway, ColdStone, Target, Dicks, Chipotle, ChickFila, Bath & Body Works, Five Guys
Value: $205
Starting bid
Sterling silver earrings and bracelet, donated by St. John's Jewelers
Bottle of Wine
2 AHS Wine Glasses
Value: $105
Starting bid
Kendra Scott Color Bar Bracelet
Bottle of Wine
Candle
Value: $110
Starting bid
The Stronger Mind Book
1-on-1 Session with Coach Nassim Ebrahimi, PhD
Value: $180
Starting bid
Jeff Dunham show on July 11th @ 8pm at Maryland Live +
$150 Gift Card for Dinner
Value: $300
Starting bid
$625 towards an interior design consult with LK Design, frame and silver dog statue.
Value: $675
Starting bid
2 HCPSS game passes that can be used for the entire 2026-27 season to get you into ANY game- home or away- for ANY county high school!
Value: $300+
Starting bid
Answer Class College Prep- SAT Course, Essay Help, or College Crash Course
Starting bid
Poker set
Long sleeve wrestling tee
$40 Lottery Scratch Offs
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