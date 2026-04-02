Atholton Boosters Association Incorporated

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Atholton Boosters Association Incorporated

About this event

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Atholton Boosters Association Raider Roast Silent Auction 2026

You've Got The Look item
You've Got The Look
$100

Starting bid

Flat iron, shampoo and conditioner, wet brush, thickening treatment, hairspray, toiletry bag and more.

Donated by Looks Salon


Value: $250

Game Day Gains item
Game Day Gains
$65

Starting bid

Dicks Gift card, Shaker bottle, Lululemon Key chain, Gym Shark socks, Liquid IV, Gym Shark Backpack, Push up bars, ankle weights.


Value: $180

Wine and More item
Wine and More
$50

Starting bid

Admission for 4 Mazzaroth Vineyards

Harry & David Snacks

Candle


Value: $125

Night Out item
Night Out
$150

Starting bid

Suite at Turf Valley Resort

Bottle of wine

2 AHS Wine Glasses


Value: $300

Doggone It ! item
Doggone It !
$50

Starting bid

2- $25 Clipper's Canine Cafe Gift Cards

Dog toys and treats


Value: $100

Dining Around Town item
Dining Around Town
$100

Starting bid

Gift Cards: Bare Bones, Lib's Grill, Dive Bar, Barrington Tap & Table, Frisco's, Old Line Kitchen & Bar


Value: $200

10 Reserved Seats to Graduation item
10 Reserved Seats to Graduation
$100

Starting bid

10 Reserved Seats at Graduation at Merriwether June 1, 11am


Value: Priceless

Raider Fan item
Raider Fan
$65

Starting bid

T-shirt, PJ pants, Tumbler, Hat, Hoodie, Raider Nation Lanyard, AHS Stickers


Value: $130

Soccer Champ item
Soccer Champ
$65

Starting bid

SAC 1/2 day camp Ages 5-14


Value $185

College Prep item
College Prep
$150

Starting bid

Fairchild Educational Services

$400 gift certificate for college guidance or Essay Prep

Family Fun item
Family Fun
$95

Starting bid

American Visionary Art Museum 4 tickets

HoCo Arts Family Membership

Spy Museum Admission (2)

2 Family Games

$50 Lib's Grill


Value: $275

Grand Slam Gift Cards item
Grand Slam Gift Cards
$100

Starting bid

Gift Cards: Subway, ColdStone, Target, Dicks, Chipotle, ChickFila, Bath & Body Works, Five Guys


Value: $205

Wine a Little, Shine a Lot item
Wine a Little, Shine a Lot
$40

Starting bid

Sterling silver earrings and bracelet, donated by St. John's Jewelers

Bottle of Wine

2 AHS Wine Glasses


Value: $105

Glam Girl item
Glam Girl item
Glam Girl
$50

Starting bid

Kendra Scott Color Bar Bracelet

Bottle of Wine

Candle


Value: $110

Stronger Me 1-on-1 Session + Signed Book item
Stronger Me 1-on-1 Session + Signed Book
$60

Starting bid

The Stronger Mind Book

1-on-1 Session with Coach Nassim Ebrahimi, PhD


Value: $180

Maryland Live Dinner & Show item
Maryland Live Dinner & Show
$150

Starting bid

Jeff Dunham show on July 11th @ 8pm at Maryland Live +

$150 Gift Card for Dinner


Value: $300

A Touch of Chic item
A Touch of Chic
$175

Starting bid

$625 towards an interior design consult with LK Design, frame and silver dog statue.


Value: $675

2 HCPSS Athletics Game Passes item
2 HCPSS Athletics Game Passes
$75

Starting bid

2 HCPSS game passes that can be used for the entire 2026-27 season to get you into ANY game- home or away- for ANY county high school!


Value: $300+

More College Prep item
More College Prep
$100

Starting bid

Answer Class College Prep- SAT Course, Essay Help, or College Crash Course

All In The For The Win item
All In The For The Win
$45

Starting bid


Poker set

Long sleeve wrestling tee

$40 Lottery Scratch Offs

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