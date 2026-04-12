Atholton Boosters Association Raider Roast Silent Auction 2026 Part 2

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Fairchild Educational Services
$400 gift certificate for college guidance or Essay Prep
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This is a GREAT deal, especially if you have an athlete in multiple seasons!
2 HCPSS game passes that can be used for the entire 2026-27 season to get you into ANY game- home or away- for ANY county high school!
Value: $300+
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Professionally Guided Photography Session
Multiple Wardrobe Changes
2 Hi-Resolution Professionally Retouched Images
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$75 gift certificate for auto detailing with Dream Auto Detailing (Antonio Artis)
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$25 gift card to clippers canine cafe
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Wine Tasting for up to 20 people @ Total Wine in Laurel, MD, includes a private room
Value: $650
Starting bid
$25 to GameOn in Merriweather District
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