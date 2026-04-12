Atholton Boosters Association Incorporated

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Atholton Boosters Association Incorporated

About this event

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Atholton Boosters Association Raider Roast Silent Auction 2026 Part 2

College Prep item
College Prep
$100

Starting bid

Fairchild Educational Services

$400 gift certificate for college guidance or Essay Prep

2 HCPSS Athletics Game Passes item
2 HCPSS Athletics Game Passes
$75

Starting bid

This is a GREAT deal, especially if you have an athlete in multiple seasons!


2 HCPSS game passes that can be used for the entire 2026-27 season to get you into ANY game- home or away- for ANY county high school!


Value: $300+

First Impression item
First Impression
$100

Starting bid

Professionally Guided Photography Session

Multiple Wardrobe Changes

2 Hi-Resolution Professionally Retouched Images

Dream Auto Detailing item
Dream Auto Detailing
$40

Starting bid

$75 gift certificate for auto detailing with Dream Auto Detailing (Antonio Artis)

Clippers Canine Cafe item
Clippers Canine Cafe
$15

Starting bid

$25 gift card to clippers canine cafe

Wine Tasting Event item
Wine Tasting Event
$150

Starting bid

Wine Tasting for up to 20 people @ Total Wine in Laurel, MD, includes a private room


Value: $650

GameOn Gift Card item
GameOn Gift Card
$15

Starting bid

$25 to GameOn in Merriweather District

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