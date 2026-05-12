ATI Conference Merch Shop

Offered by
About this shop
Clean. Timeless. Built for the ATI family.
This premium Comfort Colors tee features a bold, minimal Summer Conference design inspired by the strength of Kingdom relationships and the legacy of Apostolic Teams International.
Soft-washed, heavyweight, and made for all-day comfort, this shirt is perfect for conference week and beyond.
Limited 2026 Summer Conference release.
Orders close at midnight on May 31, 2026.
More than merch — this shirt represents the heart of ATI.
Featuring the phrase “A Family of Teams Expanding the Gospel Through Relationship,” this premium Comfort Colors tee captures the vision of Apostolic Teams International: building Kingdom relationships that strengthen churches, leaders, and generations. With a clean front design and bold hand-drawn back graphic, this piece blends conference culture with timeless purpose.
Soft-washed, heavyweight, and made for all-day comfort, this shirt is perfect for conference week and beyond.
Limited 2026 Summer Conference release.
Orders close at midnight on May 31, 2026.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!