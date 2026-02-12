Atkinson Elementary 5th Grade Ice Cream Social Online Auction

Step up to the plate and give a young athlete the chance to play ball! This package includes one youth baseball registration valid through March 1, 2027.

Registration covers team placement, practices, games, and positive coaching focused on skill development, teamwork, and sportsmanship. It’s a fantastic way for a child to build confidence, stay active, and create lasting memories on and off the field.

Bid high and help a young player knock it out of the park this season (Value - Up to $290)