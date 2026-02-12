Atkinson Elementary 5th Grade Ice Cream Social Online Auction

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
Starting bid
Enjoy 18 holes for your group of four with two golf carts at one of the Merrimack Valley's premier golf courses. The course was designed by Golf Digest award winner George F. Sargent, Jr., a legacy Donald Ross designer. Take in gorgeous views, stunning sunsets and rolling greens as you make your way around this challenging but fair par-70 course. (Value $350)
Starting bid
Enhance your backyard this summer with custom Atkinson All Star Cornhole boards! These are one of a kind and custom built by the Gallant Family! Value (PRICELESS)
Starting bid
Principal for the Day (PRICELESS) Run Atkinson with Ms. O'Loughlin!
Starting bid
PE Teacher for the Day (PRICELESS). Have fun with Coach D and get to attend all PE classes for the day!
Starting bid
Own a piece of the 2025 Red Sox bullpen with this official MLB baseball signed by right-handed pitcher Zack Kelly. A key contributor to the Boston pitching staff since his debut in 2022, Kelly has established himself as a reliable arm in high-pressure situations. This baseball is a must-have for any dedicated Red Sox collector or fan looking to celebrate the current era of Boston baseball. (PRICELESS)
Starting bid
Own a piece of Bruins history! This official signed puck by forward Pavel Zacha was donated by the Boston Bruins. Zacha is known for his speed and skill and has become a cornerstone of the Bruins offense, consistently producing in high-stakes situations. (PRICELESS)
Starting bid
Step up to the plate and give a young athlete the chance to play ball! This package includes one youth baseball registration valid through March 1, 2027.
Registration covers team placement, practices, games, and positive coaching focused on skill development, teamwork, and sportsmanship. It’s a fantastic way for a child to build confidence, stay active, and create lasting memories on and off the field.
Bid high and help a young player knock it out of the park this season (Value - Up to $290)
Starting bid
Score big for your soccer player! This covers one Fall NASA soccer registration for either in-Town or Travel.
It’s a wonderful opportunity to encourage teamwork, confidence, fitness, and fun — all while improving their foot skills! (Value - Up to $195)
Starting bid
Join the 4th annual NA Lax Golf Tournament at Far Corner Golf in Boxford, MA. This is good for one registration at the June 5th golf outing. Enjoy 18 holes of golf, a cook-out lunch and fabulous raffles. This is their biggest fundraiser that supports our youth lacrosse players! (Value $200)
Starting bid
Guarantee an unobstructed view of the 5th Grade Night Ceremony! Two seats will be saved in the front row to watch our 5th Grade All Stars celebrate their accomplishments and remember their days at Atkinson!
(PRICELESS)
Starting bid
Guarantee an unobstructed view of the 5th Grade Night Ceremony! Two seats will be saved in the front row to watch our 5th Grade All Stars celebrate their accomplishments and remember their days at Atkinson!
(PRICELESS)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!