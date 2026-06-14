Hosted by

Federation of Haitian Chambers of Commerce

About this event

ATLANTA + AYITI Bus Tour

Atlanta

GA, USA

Custom ATL+Ayiti Tour #1
$65

10:00 AM – Depart Russell Innovation Center for Entrepreneurs (RICE)

10:15–11:00 AM – Atlanta University Center & W.E.B. Du Bois Bust

11:15–11:45 AM – Tyler Perry Studios Photo Stop

12:00–1:15 PM – Downtown Atlanta Experience
Guests choose ONE of the following:

  • National Center for Civil and Human Rights
  • World of Coca-Cola
  • Centennial Olympic Park
  • College Football Hall of Fame

1:30–2:30 PM – Haitian-Owned Restaurant Experience

  • Zeke's Kitchen & Bar
  • And Cheese
  • Or remain in downtown museum area until pickup

2:30 PM – Pickup Loop

3:00–3:15 PM – Return to RICE

Custom ATL+Ayiti Tour on June 23rd
$65

Custom Tour on June 23rd


10:45 AM - Russell Innovation Center for Entrepreneurs (RICE)

11:15-11:55 AM - Atlanta University Center | Spelman, Morehouse, Morehouse School of Medicine,  Clark Atlanta University (W.E.B. DuBois Bust)

12:00 PM - Alonzo Herndon House

12:15–12:45 PM - Tyler Perry Studios

1:00–2:15 PM - ATL Culture House (Haiti Activation) or Downtown Museums

3:00 PM - Lakay Fest & Marketplace at The Interlock (Lunch | Can stay or ride back to RICE or end the tour)

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!