ATLANTA + AYITI Bus Tour

About this event
10:00 AM – Depart Russell Innovation Center for Entrepreneurs (RICE)
10:15–11:00 AM – Atlanta University Center & W.E.B. Du Bois Bust
11:15–11:45 AM – Tyler Perry Studios Photo Stop
12:00–1:15 PM – Downtown Atlanta Experience
Guests choose ONE of the following:
1:30–2:30 PM – Haitian-Owned Restaurant Experience
2:30 PM – Pickup Loop
3:00–3:15 PM – Return to RICE
Custom Tour on June 23rd
10:45 AM - Russell Innovation Center for Entrepreneurs (RICE)
11:15-11:55 AM - Atlanta University Center | Spelman, Morehouse, Morehouse School of Medicine, Clark Atlanta University (W.E.B. DuBois Bust)
12:00 PM - Alonzo Herndon House
12:15–12:45 PM - Tyler Perry Studios
1:00–2:15 PM - ATL Culture House (Haiti Activation) or Downtown Museums
3:00 PM - Lakay Fest & Marketplace at The Interlock (Lunch | Can stay or ride back to RICE or end the tour)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!