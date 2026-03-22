Atlanta Chapter Societas Docta, Inc. 2026 Nefertiti Awards & Scholarship Luncheon

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About this event
Enjoy a complete lunch, an engaging presentation from our invited speaker, and our awards ceremony celebrating outstanding achievements. Proceeds from luncheon tickets also support student scholarships, helping future educators and leaders pursue their academic and professional goals. Thank you for joining us and investing in the success of our students and community.
Promote your organization through a program advertisement featured on our event website. Sponsorship contributes to scholarships while providing visibility to attendees, educators, community partners, and supporters. Thank you for your investment in this event and its mission.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!