Hearts of Gold - Atlanta Registration

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Enjoy an evening with food & entertainment as you support the kids battling Cancer
Enjoy an evening with food & entertainment as you support the kids battling Cancer
Enjoy an evening with food & entertainment as you support the kids battling Cancer
Enjoy an evening with food & entertainment as you support the kids battling Cancer
Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas.
Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas.
Enjoy an evening with food & entertainment as you support the kids battling Cancer
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!