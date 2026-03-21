Access Life America Inc

Hosted by

Access Life America Inc

About this event

Hearts of Gold - Atlanta Registration

5895 Windward Pkwy

Alpharetta, GA 30005, USA

Dr Reddy & friends
$99

Enjoy an evening with food & entertainment as you support the kids battling Cancer

Preeti & friends
$99

Enjoy an evening with food & entertainment as you support the kids battling Cancer

Namrata & Sudeep
$99

Enjoy an evening with food & entertainment as you support the kids battling Cancer

Madhav & Friends
$99

Enjoy an evening with food & entertainment as you support the kids battling Cancer

VIP Admission
$99

Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas.

Ashish Thakur & Friends
$99

Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas.

Nimarta & Friends - 1
$99
Nimarta & Friends - 2
$99
Anir & Friends - 1
$99
Anir & Friends - 2
$99
Ravi & Friends - 1
$99
Ravi & Friends - 2
$99
Nitin & Kajal
$99
Vijaya & Parvinder
$99
Parvinder & Friends
$99
Anju & Rajesh
$99
Siva & Friends
$99
Bindu & Gopal
$99
Sameera & Azim
$99
ALA - Table
$99

Enjoy an evening with food & entertainment as you support the kids battling Cancer

Add a donation for Access Life America Inc

$

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