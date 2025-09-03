Atlanta Israel Coalition "Take Action for Israel" Silent Auction

Starting bid
VOUCHER FOR 4 HOURS OF ORGANIZING SERVICES WITH STEPHANIE ONLY
VALID UNTIL 30 DECEMBER 2025
Starting bid
Looking for a unique and enchanting gift? Delight someone special with a Fairy Hair Gift Certificate – the perfect way to add a little sparkle to their day! 🌟
Whether it’s for a birthday, celebration, or “just because,” fairy hair brings joy, shimmer, and a touch of magic to every occasion.
Starting bid
Gift an Unforgettable Evening: Israeli Dinner for Two with "Cooking with Margot"
Several course homemade Israeli meal
Fresh, vibrant Mediterranean flavors
Warm conversation and a cozy atmosphere
Starting bid
Handmade Jewelry by Bernice Isaac
Starting bid
One pair of custom sleep or swim earplugs for an adult (ages 18+)
Peachtree Hearing
Starting bid
(Georgia Only)
Baby naming performed by Rabbi Coffsky
This is for an in home naming, north of the perimeter. It can be Jewish, interfaith or same sex parents.
Starting bid
Giftcard for The Spicy Peach
Starting bid
Gift certificate for a beautiful Shabbat flower arrangment
Starting bid
Gift Certificate for Traci with an Eye Graphic Design, LLC
This includes logo, business card, and letterhead design, brochures, flyers, postcards, advertisements, invitations, billboards, posters, and signage. Traci with an Eye also designs specialty and promotional items such as shopping bag design, T-shirts, food packaging and water bottle labels, and any other promotional pieces your business requires to stand out and get noticed.
