Atlanta Israel Coalition "Take Action for Israel" Silent Auction

Less Mess Less Stress item
Less Mess Less Stress
Free

Starting bid

VOUCHER FOR 4 HOURS OF ORGANIZING SERVICES WITH STEPHANIE ONLY
VALID UNTIL 30 DECEMBER 2025

https://www.wearesws.com/

If you're looking for a trusted and experienced partner to organize those wardrobes, plan and supervise a home move, or to start a new chapter at home or work, it would be our great honor to simplify on your behalf.

Fairy Hair item
Fairy Hair
Free

Starting bid

Looking for a unique and enchanting gift? Delight someone special with a Fairy Hair Gift Certificate – the perfect way to add a little sparkle to their day! 🌟

Whether it’s for a birthday, celebration, or “just because,” fairy hair brings joy, shimmer, and a touch of magic to every occasion.

Dinner for Israel with Cooking with Margot item
Dinner for Israel with Cooking with Margot
Free

Starting bid

Gift an Unforgettable Evening: Israeli Dinner for Two with "Cooking with Margot"

Several course homemade Israeli meal
Fresh, vibrant Mediterranean flavors
Warm conversation and a cozy atmosphere

Handmade Jewelry by Bernice
Free

Starting bid

Handmade Jewelry by Bernice Isaac

Custom Earplugs item
Custom Earplugs
Free

Starting bid

One pair of custom sleep or swim earplugs for an adult (ages 18+)


Peachtree Hearing

Baby Naming
Free

Starting bid

(Georgia Only)

Baby naming performed by Rabbi Coffsky

This is for an in home naming, north of the perimeter. It can be Jewish, interfaith or same sex parents.

Giftcard for Spicy Peach item
Giftcard for Spicy Peach
Free

Starting bid

Giftcard for The Spicy Peach

Flower arrangment for Shabbat
Free

Starting bid

Gift certificate for a beautiful Shabbat flower arrangment

Graphic Design Gift Certificate item
Graphic Design Gift Certificate
Free

Starting bid

Gift Certificate for Traci with an Eye Graphic Design, LLC


This includes logo, business card, and letterhead design, brochures, flyers, postcards, advertisements, invitations, billboards, posters, and signage. Traci with an Eye also designs specialty and promotional items such as shopping bag design, T-shirts, food packaging and water bottle labels, and any other promotional pieces your business requires to stand out and get noticed.

