Atlanta Jewish Academy Auction

Often considered the best player in the world and rated by many in the sport as the greatest of all time, Messi is the only football player in history to win five FIFA Ballons d'Or, four of which he won consecutively, and the first player to win three European Golden Shoes. Comes with a certificate of authenticity.
Often considered the best player in the world and rated by many in the sport as the greatest of all time, Messi is the only football player in history to win five FIFA Ballons d'Or, four of which he won consecutively, and the first player to win three European Golden Shoes. Comes with a certificate of authenticity.
Hank Aaron Autographed Baseball
$650
Starting bid
Aaron held the MLB record for career home runs for 33 years, and he still holds several MLB offensive records. He hit 24 or more home runs every year from 1955 through 1973, and is one of only two players to hit 30 or more home runs in a season at least fifteen times. In 1999, The Sporting News ranked Aaron fifth on its "100 Greatest Baseball Players" list. He was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1982. In 1999, MLB introduced the Hank Aaron Award to recognize the top offensive players in each league. He was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2002. Comes with a certificate of authenticity.
Aaron held the MLB record for career home runs for 33 years, and he still holds several MLB offensive records. He hit 24 or more home runs every year from 1955 through 1973, and is one of only two players to hit 30 or more home runs in a season at least fifteen times. In 1999, The Sporting News ranked Aaron fifth on its "100 Greatest Baseball Players" list. He was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1982. In 1999, MLB introduced the Hank Aaron Award to recognize the top offensive players in each league. He was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2002. Comes with a certificate of authenticity.
4 Katy Perry VIP Tickets + VIP Parking
$500
Starting bid
4 tickets to Katy Perry concert on Wednesday, August 20, 2025 at State Farm Arena.
Seat location: Sec 107, DD 5-8
Includes VIP parking pass and access to Harrah's Cherokee Casinos Club
4 tickets to Katy Perry concert on Wednesday, August 20, 2025 at State Farm Arena.
Seat location: Sec 107, DD 5-8
Includes VIP parking pass and access to Harrah's Cherokee Casinos Club
Ronald Acuna Jr Atlanta Braves Autographed Baseball Jersey
$475
Starting bid
Acuña made his MLB debut in 2018, and won the National League Rookie of the Year Award. The next season, Acuña was named an MLB All-Star, was the NL stolen base leader, and won a Silver Slugger Award. Comes with a certificate of authenticity.
Acuña made his MLB debut in 2018, and won the National League Rookie of the Year Award. The next season, Acuña was named an MLB All-Star, was the NL stolen base leader, and won a Silver Slugger Award. Comes with a certificate of authenticity.
Trae Young Autographed Atlanta Hawks Jersey
$450
Starting bid
He played college basketball for the Oklahoma Sooners. He is a four-time NBA All-Star. Comes with a certificate of authenticity.
He played college basketball for the Oklahoma Sooners. He is a four-time NBA All-Star. Comes with a certificate of authenticity.
Tissot PRX Powermatic 80 40mm
$500
Starting bid
Diameter:40 mm
Up to 80 hours power reserve
316L stainless steel case
See-through caseback
Swiss automatic movement
Scratch-resistant sapphire crystal with antireflective coating
Interchangeable quick release bracelet
Diameter:40 mm
Up to 80 hours power reserve
316L stainless steel case
See-through caseback
Swiss automatic movement
Scratch-resistant sapphire crystal with antireflective coating
Interchangeable quick release bracelet
Sandy Koufax Autographed Baseball
$650
Starting bid
Widely regarded as one of the greatest pitchers in baseball history, Koufax was the first three-time winner of the Cy Young Award, each time winning unanimously and the only pitcher to do so when a single award was given for both the leagues, and was also named the National League Most Valuable Player in 1963. Retiring at the age of 30 due to chronic pain in his pitching elbow, Koufax was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility in 1972 at the age of 36, the youngest player ever elected. Comes with a certificate of authenticity.
Widely regarded as one of the greatest pitchers in baseball history, Koufax was the first three-time winner of the Cy Young Award, each time winning unanimously and the only pitcher to do so when a single award was given for both the leagues, and was also named the National League Most Valuable Player in 1963. Retiring at the age of 30 due to chronic pain in his pitching elbow, Koufax was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility in 1972 at the age of 36, the youngest player ever elected. Comes with a certificate of authenticity.
Taylor Swift Autographed Display
$850
Starting bid
Recognized for her songwriting, musical versatility, artistic reinventions, and influence on the music industry, she is a prominent cultural figure of the 21st century. With over 200 million records sold globally, Swift is one of the best-selling musicians. She has been featured in lists such as Rolling Stone's 100 Greatest Songwriters of All Time, Billboard's Greatest of All Time Artists, the Time 100, and Forbes Celebrity 100. Among her accolades are 12 Grammy Awards (including three Album of the Year wins), a Primetime Emmy Award, 40 American Music Awards (including Artist of the Decade – 2010s), 29 Billboard Music Awards, 23 MTV Video Music Awards, three IFPI Global Recording Artist of the Year awards, and 101 Guinness World Records. Comes with a certificate of authenticity.
Recognized for her songwriting, musical versatility, artistic reinventions, and influence on the music industry, she is a prominent cultural figure of the 21st century. With over 200 million records sold globally, Swift is one of the best-selling musicians. She has been featured in lists such as Rolling Stone's 100 Greatest Songwriters of All Time, Billboard's Greatest of All Time Artists, the Time 100, and Forbes Celebrity 100. Among her accolades are 12 Grammy Awards (including three Album of the Year wins), a Primetime Emmy Award, 40 American Music Awards (including Artist of the Decade – 2010s), 29 Billboard Music Awards, 23 MTV Video Music Awards, three IFPI Global Recording Artist of the Year awards, and 101 Guinness World Records. Comes with a certificate of authenticity.
Joe DiMaggio Autographed Baseball
$1,500
Starting bid
DiMaggio was a three-time MVP winner and an All-Star in each of his 13 seasons. During his tenure with the Yankees, the club won ten American League pennants and nine World Series championships. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1955, and was voted the sport's greatest living player in a poll taken during the baseball centennial year of 1969. Comes with a certificate of authenticity.
DiMaggio was a three-time MVP winner and an All-Star in each of his 13 seasons. During his tenure with the Yankees, the club won ten American League pennants and nine World Series championships. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1955, and was voted the sport's greatest living player in a poll taken during the baseball centennial year of 1969. Comes with a certificate of authenticity.
Shabbat Lunch for 10
$180
Starting bid
Shabbat lunch catered for 10 people by EB Catering.
Shabbat lunch catered for 10 people by EB Catering.
Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer, Lee Trevino Autograph Display
$1,200
Starting bid
Item measures 28" x 24". Comes with a certificate of authenticity.
Item measures 28" x 24". Comes with a certificate of authenticity.
Shaquille O’Neal Autographed Jersey
$475
Starting bid
O'Neal's individual accolades include the 1999 MVP award, the 1992 NBA Rookie of the Year award, 15 All-Star game selections, three All-Star Game MVP awards, three Finals MVP awards, two scoring titles, 14 All-NBA team selections, and three NBA All-Defensive Team selections. He is one of only three players to win NBA MVP, All-Star game MVP and Finals MVP awards in the same year (2000). He ranks 8th all-time in points scored, 6th in field goals, 14th in rebounds, and 8th in blocks. O'Neal was elected to the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2016. He was elected to the FIBA Hall of Fame in 2017. Comes with a certificate of authenticity.
O'Neal's individual accolades include the 1999 MVP award, the 1992 NBA Rookie of the Year award, 15 All-Star game selections, three All-Star Game MVP awards, three Finals MVP awards, two scoring titles, 14 All-NBA team selections, and three NBA All-Defensive Team selections. He is one of only three players to win NBA MVP, All-Star game MVP and Finals MVP awards in the same year (2000). He ranks 8th all-time in points scored, 6th in field goals, 14th in rebounds, and 8th in blocks. O'Neal was elected to the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2016. He was elected to the FIBA Hall of Fame in 2017. Comes with a certificate of authenticity.
Stan Lee Autographed Comic Book
$450
Starting bid
He created Spider-Man, the Hulk, the Fantastic Four, Iron Man, the Silver Surfer, Thor, the X-Men, and many other fictional characters, introducing a thoroughly shared universe into superhero comic books. Lee subsequently led the expansion of Marvel Comics from a small division of a publishing house to a large multimedia corporation. He was inducted into the comic book industry's Will Eisner Award Hall of Fame in 1994 and the Jack Kirby Hall of Fame in 1995. Lee received a National Medal of Arts in 2008. Comes with a certificate of authenticity.
He created Spider-Man, the Hulk, the Fantastic Four, Iron Man, the Silver Surfer, Thor, the X-Men, and many other fictional characters, introducing a thoroughly shared universe into superhero comic books. Lee subsequently led the expansion of Marvel Comics from a small division of a publishing house to a large multimedia corporation. He was inducted into the comic book industry's Will Eisner Award Hall of Fame in 1994 and the Jack Kirby Hall of Fame in 1995. Lee received a National Medal of Arts in 2008. Comes with a certificate of authenticity.
Freddie Freeman Autographed Baseball
$450
Starting bid
Freeman played for the Atlanta Braves for 11 seasons. He made his MLB debut in 2010 and is a six-time MLB All-Star. Freeman won a Gold Glove Award in 2018, the Silver Slugger Award in 2019, 2020 and 2021, and the National League's Most Valuable Player Award in 2020. Freeman won the 2021 World Series over the Houston Astros as a member of the Braves. Comes with a certificate of authenticity.
Freeman played for the Atlanta Braves for 11 seasons. He made his MLB debut in 2010 and is a six-time MLB All-Star. Freeman won a Gold Glove Award in 2018, the Silver Slugger Award in 2019, 2020 and 2021, and the National League's Most Valuable Player Award in 2020. Freeman won the 2021 World Series over the Houston Astros as a member of the Braves. Comes with a certificate of authenticity.
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