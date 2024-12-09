Atlanta Metropolitan Council Navy League Of The United States
Atlanta Metropolitan Council, Navy League of the United States - 2025 Annual Support
Annual support donation
$25
PLEASE ENTER YOUR DESIRED DONATION IN MULTIPLES OF $25.00.
Our Board voted to discontinue local dues. In lieu
of member dues, an optional donation of $25 is suggested. This supports Atlanta Council administration, participation in local patriotic events, council electronic website and newsletter, etc.
Leadership Fund Support
$25
PLEASE ENTER YOUR DESIRED DONATION IN MULTIPLES OF $25.00.
This is our largest source of funding during the year. Last year we spent over $11,000 in this category supporting our youth programs and active-duty units. This fund supports 7 Sea Cadet units, 45 Navy & Marine Corps JROTS units, NROTC units at Atlanta area universities, and crew awards for several active duty units.
General Operations Support
$10
PLEASE ENTER YOUR DESIRED DONATION IN MULTIPLES OF $10.00.
This is a voluntary item that provides additional support of other programs of your council. Please be generous. We thank you for your tax-deductible contribution to support these young people and our programs.
