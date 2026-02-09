Metro South Atlanta Realtists Membership (LOCAL)

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About the memberships
Renews yearly on: December 31
A licensed real estate broker (including Associate Brokers) certified by the Atlanta South Realtist Association.
Renews yearly on: December 31
A licensed real estate salesperson who is affiliated with a Real Estate Broker that holds active membership in the Atlanta South Realtist Association.
Renews yearly on: December 31
A licensed real estate salesperson affiliated with a Real Estate Broker that does not hold an active membership in the Atlanta South Realtist Association.
Renews yearly on: December 31
Individuals, associations, organizations, partnerships, and corporations engaged in professions allied with real estate, including mortgage banking, architecture, property and housing management, rental services, interior design, home furnishings and appliances, public service and housing administration at the city, state, or federal level, and educational or technical roles related to housing and community development.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!